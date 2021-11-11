Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid goes on sale in India

Volvo has finally launched the XC90 petrol mild hybrid in the Indian market at a price tag of Rs. 89.90 lakh (ex-showroom), following hot on the heels of the updated XC60 and S90.

Volvo Car India has introduced its flagship offering – Volvo XC90, in the Indian market with a new petrol mild-hybrid engine. Recently, the brand launched the S90 and XC60 with the mild-hybrid motor. Now, the larger XC90 has also followed the route to complement the brand’s idea of transition from diesel to the petrol-only line-up. Volvo’s global line-up is now on sale with petrol engines only, and it believes the transition is helping the achieve reduced carbon footprint.

The New Volvo XC90 petrol mild-hybrid is priced from Rs. 89,90,000, ex-showroom. The 7-seater SUV was the first product from the brand to be underpinned by the Scalable Product Architecture. The modular platform is now used on all the 60- and 90-series cars from Volvo.

“With the launch of the New XC90, we have launched three new petrol mild-hybrid models this quarter. The confidence reposed by the customer in our brand has given us the conviction to offer them technology loaded new models. This launch completes our commitment to transit from diesel to petrol and underlines our unfettered strategy to grow the Indian market.” said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

The updated model comes with a few changes as well. It gets the company’s latest Advanced Air Cleaner technology, enabled with a sensor to keep a check on 2.5 levels inside the vehicle. The system optimizes the air quality and thus, restricts the effect of high AQI associated with metro cities.

In addition, the XC90 comes with some interesting features. One of which is the heads-up display. It offers the driver some crucial information, like vehicle speed, turn-by-turn navigation alert and more.

The new XC90 petrol mild-hybrid can be bought in four colour choices – Crystal White pear, Pine Grey, Onyx Black, and Denim Blue. The new mild-hybrid motor displaces 1969 cubic centimetres to dish out a top power output of 300 Hp and 420 Nm of max torque. Furthermore, it comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that channels power to all the wheels of the SUV.

