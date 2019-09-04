Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge launched in India: Ultra-luxury SUV with just three seats

Volvo Auto India has today launched the XC90 Excellence Lounge in India. The SUV comes in a three-seater configuration and is loaded with creature comforts right up-to-the-brim. Available in limited numbers, the SUV is priced at Rs 1.42 crore (ex-showroom). Aimed at offering a 'first-class' experience to its owners, the XC90 with the lounge configuration comes with Nappa leather seat which comes with ventilation along with massage functions. Other things which are to pamper the owner include folding tables which a wrapped in leather, a refrigerator, crystal glasses with holders, an integrated foldable 13-inch iPad with Bowers and Wilkins headset along with walnut Decor.

The lounge edition of the XC90 is based on the top-spec T8 Excellence Plug-in hybrid trim of the SUV. And hence, it comes with all the features and creature comforts which this variant gets as standard. It gets a Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system with 20 speakers, crystal glass gear lever, a panoramic sunroof among others.

Under the hood, the XC90 Excellence Lounge comes with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine which is mated to a 65 kW electric motor. The combined power output stands at 408 hp along with 640 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can go from 0-100 km/h in a matter of 5.6 seconds. The XC90 offers three driving modes which are namely Pure, Hybrid and Power. In the Pure mode, the batteries offer up to 40 km of driving range on a single charge.

In terms of safety, this ultra-luxurious XC90 comes with Adaptive Cruise Control, Pilot Assist, 360-degree camera, Collision Mitigation Support among other high-tech features which are also available on the standard T8 Excellence trim.

Speaking on the occasion, Volvo Car India Managing Director Charles Frump said, “Our distinctive approach aims to deliver a luxurious and calming experience to our customers. Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge is the most exquisite car we’ve ever made. It rides on the success of over 100 XC90 T8 Excellence (4-seater) delivered and India is the highest-selling country for this product.”