Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge Console India launch date out! Just three seats!

Volvo is set to launch the new XC90 Excellence Lounge Console in India on 3rd September. The new XC90 Excellence Lounge Console is basically the more luxurious version of the XC90 Excellence and will have a three-seat layout in comparison to the four seats on the standard XC90 Excellence. The biggest highlight of the new XC90 Excellence Lounge Console is the new unit that replaces the front passenger seat. The said unit gets a large touchscreen system, a rising leg rest and a storage compartment. These changes aside and the rest of the luxury bits of the standard XC90 Excellence like in-car refrigerator and crystal glasses are expected to be carried over to the XC90 Excellence Lounge Console.

Volvo is referring to the XC90 Excellence Lounge Console as a 'limited edition work of art' and hence, expect the vehicle to be sold in limited numbers. The upcoming Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge Console is expected to draw power from the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that is both, supercharged and turbocharged. The engine is good for churning out a maximum power output of 320hp and powers the front wheels. Moreover, it comprises of an electric motor that produces 87hp of power and drives the rear wheels in order to make the SUV an all-wheel-drive vehicle. The combined power output of the system is 407hp while the peak torque output is rated at 640Nm. Gearbox will be an eight-speed automatic unit.

The new Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge Console is expected to demand a significant premium over the price of the XC90 Excellence. That said, the SUV is expected to be priced close to Rs 1.4 crore (ex-showroom). More details on the new Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge Console to be out on 3rd September, so stay tuned with us for all the updates.