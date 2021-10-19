Volvo XC60 Facelift, S90 mild-hybrid launched in India: Priced at Rs 61.90 lakh

Volvo Car India has launched the facelifted version of the Volvo XC60 and the S90 mild-hybrid in India. Both these Swedish luxury cars have been priced at Rs 61.90 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

By:Updated: Oct 19, 2021 3:04 PM
Volvo S90, XC60

Volvo Car India has launched the facelifted version of the Volvo XC60 and the S90 mild-hybrid in the country. Both these Swedish cars have been launched in a single top-spec B5 Inscription trim. At Rs 61.90 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi, both of them have been even priced the same and they charge a premium of around 1 lakh rupees over their respective outgoing models. The facelifted Volvo XC60 and the S90 gets an all-new petrol powertrain, subtle design changes and some new features.

The new Volvo XC60 Facelift was globally unveiled early this year while the facelifted S90 made its debut in February 2020. Now, both these Swedish luxury cars have finally reached Indian shores. Both of them get some subtle design changes, which include a new grille and revamped bumpers with chrome accents. The XC60 gets new alloy wheels too. On the inside, both these cars get a new Google-powered infotainment system. There is also an air purifier, ‘Volvo Cars’ app for connected car tech and Volvo’s blind spot information system (BLIS) safety feature. 

Watch Video | Volvo S60 India First Drive Review:

The facelifted Volvo XC60 and the S90 have got a significant mechanical update. While the old XC60 and the S90 were powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, the facelifted version gets a new mild-hybrid petrol set-up. Both these cars are powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 48V battery and KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) for better fuel efficiency. This engine develops 250 PS of power and 350 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The XC60 gets AWD, while the S90 is an FWD car.

The new Volvo XC60 Facelift is available in Crystal White Pearl, Osmium Grey, Onyx Black, Denim Blue, Pine Grey and Fusion Red colours. The facelifted S90 is offered in Crystal White, Bright Silver, Onyx Black and Denim Blue colour variants. In addition to the launch of these new petrol mild-hybrid cars, the company has also announced 3 years’ Volvo Service Package at a special price of Rs 75,000 for both these cars. This is an introductory price offer that will be valid only during the current festive season. It includes regular maintenance plus wear and tear cost over 3 years.

Speaking on the occasion of the launch, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said “Volvo has always been at the forefront of innovation. With the launch of these cars incorporating some of the best technologies and features we just set the bar higher. We have had a good three quarters this year which are a reflection of customer confidence. This has given us a good footing as we commence into 2022 with new cars. These models come power-packed with new feature offerings which I am confident will increase the luxury mobility of our customers. With the introduction of these new models and the upcoming XC90, we will complete our transition to Petrol portfolio.”

