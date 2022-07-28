Volvo Cars India has managed to bowl a googly and bamboozle everyone by launching the XC40 Recharge at an introductory price of Rs 55.90 lakh, ex-showroom India. The new EV SUV can be booked on the Volvo website at a booking amount of Rs 50,000 from July 27th onwards and the deliveries will begin from October.
|Model
|Volvo XC40 Recharge
|Kia EV6
|Length
|4425 mm
|4695 mm
|Width
|1863 mm
|1890 mm
|Height
|1652 mm
|1448 mm
|Wheelbase
|2702 mm
|2856 mm
The Volvo XC40 Recharge’s electric motors are powered by a 78 kWh batetry that provides a raneg of 418 km as per the WLTP cycle. Using a fast charger, the Volvo XC40 Recharge can juice up from 0-80% in just 40 minutes.
Coming to the Kia EV6, both the RWD and AWD versions are packed with the same 77.4 kWh battery back where the former claims a range of 528 kms as per the WLTP cycle. Using a 350 kWh DC fast charger, the bettery can charge from 10-80% in just 18 minutes whereas 73 minutes are taken by a 50 kW charger to do the same.
|Model
|Volvo XC40 Recharge
|Kia EV6
|Power
|412 bhp
|227 bhp/323 bhp
|Torque
|660 Nm
|350 Nm/ 605 Nm
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|RWD/AWD
|Motor location
|Front and rear
|Rear/ front and rear
Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Kia EV6: Features
The XC40 Recharge is equipped with a 9-inch vertical infotainment system based on Google OS, a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster and a Harmon Kardon sound system.
The new EV SUV offers state-of-the-art safety functions — Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation support, lane-keeping aid, blind spot assist, Rear Auto Brake system, Level 2 Autonomous driving etc. Unlike many EVs, the XC40 Recharge doesn’t come with multiple driving modes but it has a One Pedal driving option that activates the regenerative system and lets the battery recharge every time the vehicle decelerates.
|Model
|Volvo XC40 Recharge
|Kia EV6
|Ex-showroom price
|Rs.55.90 lakh
|RWD – 59.95 lakh
AWD – 64.95 lakh