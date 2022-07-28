The XC40 Recharge is equipped with a 9-inch vertical infotainment system based on Google OS, a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster and a Harmon Kardon sound system.

Volvo Cars India has managed to bowl a googly and bamboozle everyone by launching the XC40 Recharge at an introductory price of Rs 55.90 lakh, ex-showroom India. The new EV SUV can be booked on the Volvo website at a booking amount of Rs 50,000 from July 27th onwards and the deliveries will begin from October.

Model Volvo XC40 Recharge Kia EV6 Length 4425 mm 4695 mm Width 1863 mm 1890 mm Height 1652 mm 1448 mm Wheelbase 2702 mm 2856 mm

The Volvo XC40 Recharge’s electric motors are powered by a 78 kWh batetry that provides a raneg of 418 km as per the WLTP cycle. Using a fast charger, the Volvo XC40 Recharge can juice up from 0-80% in just 40 minutes.

Coming to the Kia EV6, both the RWD and AWD versions are packed with the same 77.4 kWh battery back where the former claims a range of 528 kms as per the WLTP cycle. Using a 350 kWh DC fast charger, the bettery can charge from 10-80% in just 18 minutes whereas 73 minutes are taken by a 50 kW charger to do the same.

Model Volvo XC40 Recharge Kia EV6 Power 412 bhp 227 bhp/323 bhp Torque 660 Nm 350 Nm/ 605 Nm Drivetrain AWD RWD/AWD Motor location Front and rear Rear/ front and rear

Volvo XC40 Recharge vs Kia EV6: Features

The XC40 Recharge is equipped with a 9-inch vertical infotainment system based on Google OS, a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster and a Harmon Kardon sound system.

The new EV SUV offers state-of-the-art safety functions — Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation support, lane-keeping aid, blind spot assist, Rear Auto Brake system, Level 2 Autonomous driving etc. Unlike many EVs, the XC40 Recharge doesn’t come with multiple driving modes but it has a One Pedal driving option that activates the regenerative system and lets the battery recharge every time the vehicle decelerates.