Volvo XC40 Recharge sold out for 2022: Deliveries to begin in October

The all-new Volvo XC40 Recharge has been sold out in India for 2022. This premium electric SUV has been priced at Rs 55.90 lakh, ex-showroom, and its deliveries will begin in October.

Volvo Car India recently launched the all-new XC40 Recharge in the country at a starting price of Rs 55.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same commenced at 11 AM today on the company’s official website. According to the carmaker, all 150 units of the Volvo XC40 Recharge allotted for the Indian market were sold out within two hours. The deliveries of the same will begin in October this year.

The Indian subsidiary of this Swedish carmaker plans to deliver all 150 units of the Volvo XC40 Recharge by December 2022. Moreover, bookings for this luxury electric SUV are still open for further deliveries. The XC40 Recharge is the first luxury electric vehicle to be assembled in India. It is assembled at the company’s Hosakote plant near Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Also Read: Top 10 Upcoming Cars in August: Maruti Alto, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Hyryder & more

Commenting on the development, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “The long wait for our customers for the XC40 Recharge is over. The overwhelming response on bookings in just two hours is a reflection of the consumer confidence in Volvo Cars. Our strategy of showcasing the car across our business partner locations and giving the prospective customers in these cities the opportunity to drive the XC40 Recharge has helped them in deciding.”

Watch Video | Volvo XC40 Recharge First Drive Review:

He further added, “The XC40 Recharge can only be booked online on Volvo Cars official website and the pan India customer drive experience resulted in a quick hassle-free ordering process.” It is powered by two electric motors that deliver a combined output of 402 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. This electric SUV can go from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds while its top speed is limited to 180 kmph.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The XC40 Recharge features a 78kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Volvo claims that it can deliver a range of 418 km on a single charge (WLTP cycle). It can be charged from 0-80 per cent in just 40 minutes with the help of a 150kW DC fast charger. The new Volvo XC40 Recharge will take on the likes of the MINI Cooper SE, Kia EV6, Audi e-tron, BMW i4, and more.

Also Read: 2022 Ather 450X First Ride Review: Price, range, features, and more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.