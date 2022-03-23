Volvo XC40 Recharge priced at Rs 75 lakh: Leaked via official website

The new Volvo XC40 Recharge’s India price starts at Rs 75 lakh, ex-showroom, as per the company’s official website. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of MINI Cooper SE, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE, etc.

Volvo was one of the first automakers to unveil its luxury EV in the Indian market. This Swedish carmaker unveiled the Volvo XC40 Recharge in India in March 2021. Pre-bookings for the same commenced in June last year and it was expected to be launched in October 2021. But, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch plans got delayed. However, its price has now leaked on the company’s official website.

The new Volvo XC40 Recharge’s India price starts at Rs 75 lakh, ex-showroom, as per Volvo India’s official website. This all-electric SUV is expected to be officially launched in the coming weeks. In terms of design, the XC40 Recharge looks almost similar to its ICE counterpart, save for some minor changes. For instance, the electrified version gets a blanked-out grille, 19-inch alloy wheels that seem to be aero-optimized, and more.

The Volvo XC40 Recharge is built on the same Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform that underpins the regular XC40 as well. Talking about its specifications, the XC40 Recharge is powered by two electric motors that deliver a combined output of 408 hp of power and a whopping 660 Nm peak torque. The company claims that it can go from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds while its top speed is limited to 180 kmph.

This electric SUV features a 78kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Volvo claims that it can deliver a range of around 400 km on a single charge. It can be charged from 0-80 per cent in just 40 minutes with the help of a 150kW DC fast charger. The new Volvo XC40 Recharge will be officially launched in India soon. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of MINI Cooper SE, Audi e-tron, Jaguar I-PACE, Mercedes-Benz EQC, etc.

