Volvo XC40 Recharge India launch tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features

The all-new Volvo XC40 Recharge will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on July 26, 2022. This premium electric SUV will be assembled in India to take on the likes of the MINI Cooper SE, Kia EV6, Audi e-tron, BMW i4, etc.

Volvo Car India is gearing up for the launch of its first EV in the country. The new Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on July 26, 2022. It will be the first luxury EV to be assembled in India. Check out the expected price, specifications, features, and other details about the new Volvo XC40 Recharge here.

Volvo XC40 Recharge: Powertrain

Volvo XC40 Recharge is built on the same Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform that underpins the regular XC40 as well. It is powered by two electric motors that deliver a combined output of 402 bhp and a whopping 660 Nm peak torque. The company claims that it can go from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds while its top speed is limited to 180 kmph.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Volvo XC40 Recharge: Range and Charging Time

The Volvo XC40 Recharge features a 78kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Volvo claims that it can deliver a range of 418 km on a single charge (WLTP cycle). This Swedish luxury electric SUV can be charged from 0-80 per cent in just 40 minutes with the help of a 150kW DC fast charger while the standard 11kW AC charger takes around eight hours.

Watch Video | Volvo XC40 Recharge First Drive Review:

Volvo XC40 Recharge: Price and Rivals

The all-new Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV is expected to be priced under Rs 75 lakh, ex-showroom. It will be assembled in India at the company’s Hosakote plant near Bengaluru in Karnataka. Pre-bookings for the same are already open. This premium electric SUV will take on the likes of the MINI Cooper SE, Kia EV6, Audi e-tron, BMW i4, etc.

Also Read: 2022 Ather 450X First Ride Review: Price, range, features, and more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.