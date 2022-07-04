Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV India launch on July 26, 2022

The all-new Volvo XC40 Recharge will be launched on July 26, 2022. This premium electric SUV will be assembled in India to take on the likes of the MINI Cooper SE, Kia EV6, Audi e-tron, etc.

Volvo Car India is all set to introduce its first electric vehicle in the country. The new Volvo XC40 Recharge will be launched in India on July 26, 2022. This Swedish luxury car manufacturer will announce the prices of the SUV in the metaverse, claiming to be the first automaker in India to do so. Pre-bookings for the same are already open since June 2021.

Also, it is worth mentioning that Volvo will be the first luxury brand to offer a locally assembled EV in India. The XC40 Recharge will be assembled at the company’s Hosakote plant near Bengaluru in Karnataka. In terms of design, this luxury electric SUV looks identical to its ICE counterpart and is also built on the same Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform.

Talking about specifications, the Volvo XC40 Recharge gets two electric motors which deliver a combined output of 408 bhp and 660 Nm of torque. It features a 78kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is claimed to deliver a range of around 400 km per charge and can be juiced up from 0 to 80 per cent in just 40 minutes with a 150kW DC fast charger.

Commenting on the announcement, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said “Volvo is known for harnessing the power of technology in providing safer and hi-tech cars. Leveraging the capabilities of the metaverse is just another example of Volvo Car using the latest technology from a vantage point in marketing. We are confident that the XC40 Recharge with its over 400km per charge range will be widely accepted by customers who are looking for an EV with all the safety and luxury features that Volvo Cars are synonymous with.”

