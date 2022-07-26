Volvo XC40 Recharge e-SUV launched in India: Priced at Rs 55.90 lakh

The all-new Volvo XC40 Recharge has been launched at Rs 55.90 lakh, ex-showroom. This Swedish luxury electric SUV is assembled in India and is claimed to deliver a range of 418 km per charge (WLTP cycle).

Volvo Car India has introduced its first EV in the country. The all-new Volvo XC40 Recharge electric SUV has been launched at Rs 55.90 lakh, ex-showroom. It is the first luxury electric vehicle to be assembled in India. Bookings for the same will begin on the company’s official website tomorrow for a token amount of Rs 50,000 while the deliveries will commence in October.

The new Volvo XC40 Recharge is built on the same Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform that underpins the regular XC40 as well. It is powered by two electric motors that deliver a combined output of 402 bhp and a whopping 660 Nm peak torque. This electric SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.9 seconds while its top speed is limited to 180 kmph.

The XC40 Recharge features a 78kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Volvo claims that it can deliver a range of 418 km on a single charge (WLTP cycle). Moreover, this Swedish luxury electric SUV can be charged from 0-80 per cent in just 40 minutes with the help of a 150kW DC fast charger while a standard 11kW AC charger takes around eight hours to juice it up.

In terms of features, it gets a new Android-based infotainment system with connected car tech, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS, etc. The new Volvo XC40 Recharge will be assembled in India at the company’s Hosakote plant near Bengaluru in Karnataka. This premium electric SUV will take on the likes of the MINI Cooper SE, Kia EV6, Audi e-tron, BMW i4, etc.

