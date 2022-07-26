Volvo XC40 Recharge: All you need to know

The all-wheel-drive EV SUV is available in a fully loaded single variant and claims a range of 418 km.

Volvo Cars India has managed to bowl a googly and bamboozle everyone by launching the XC40 Recharge at an introductory price of Rs 55.90 lakh, ex-showroom India. The new EV SUV can be booked on the Volvo website at a booking amount of Rs 50,000 from July 27th onwards and the deliveries will begin from October. We list down what the XC40 Recharge is all about and what are its stand-out features.

Volvo XC40 Recharge: First luxury EV assembled in India

Volvo XC40 Recharge is the company’s first completely electric product in India. The Swedish firm delayed the launch of this new EV SUV and for good reason too as the luxury automobile manufacturer was finalizing its plans to locally assemble the XC40 Recharge in India. The vehicle will roll out from Volvo’s production plant in Hoskote in Karnataka.

Volvo is offering a comprehensive ownership package that includes 3 years car warranty, a 3-year service package and roadside assistance, 8 years warranty on the battery and much more. The XC40 Recharge will also come with an 11kW wall box charger.

Volvo XC40 Recharge: Speedy Gonzales

The XC40 Recharge is powered by twin motors on each axle and has a blistering output of 402bhp with 660 Nm of torque. The XC40 Recharge sprints 0-100 km in mere 4.9 seconds. According to Volvo, this all-wheel-drive EV SUV has a top speed of 180 kmph.

Volvo XC40 Recharge: Driving away range anxiety

The XC40 Recharge is powered by a 78 kWh battery, which according to the company means a driving range of 418 km on the WTLP cycle. In real-world conditions, it should offer a range of 320-350 km. With a 50kW DC fast charger, the Volvo XC40 Recharge can be completely juiced up in two and half hours and the standard 11kW AC charger takes around eight hours. The SUV can be charged by a 150 kW connection and it will charge up from 0 to 80 per cent in 40 minutes.

Volvo XC40 Recharge: Packed with features

The XC40 Recharge is equipped with a 9-inch vertical infotainment system based on Google OS, a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster and a Harmon Kardon sound system.

The new EV SUV offers state-of-the-art safety functions — Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) including adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation support, lane-keeping aid, blind spot assist, Rear Auto Brake system, Level 2 Autonomous driving etc. Unlike many EVs, the XC40 Recharge doesn’t come with multiple driving modes but it has a One Pedal driving option that activates the regenerative system and lets the battery recharge every time the vehicle decelerates.

Watch Video | Volvo XC40 Recharge First Drive Review:

Volvo XC40 Recharge: Price wars

The XC40 Recharge is almost Rs 11.50 lakh pricer than its petrol sibling, but Volvo has smartly slotted the all-electric EV SUV between the Mini Cooper SE at Rs 50 lakh and the Kia EV6 and the BMW i4 starting from Rs 60 lakh and Rs 70 lakh respectively, all ex-showroom prices.

Also Read: 2022 Ather 450X First Ride Review: Price, range, features, and more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.