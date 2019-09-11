Volvo XC40 Plug-in Hybrid introduced: All Volvo models now electrified

Volvo, the Swedish carmaker has launched a plug-in hybrid variant of its compact SUV XC40 in the UK. With the introduction of the same, each and every model in Volvo's portfolio is now available with a plug-in hybrid derivative, the only carmaker to do so. The electrified variant of the XC40 comes with the automaker's new 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine which is capable of churning out 180 hp. The same is mated to an 82 hp electric motor in a hybrid configuration. This makes the combined power output of the Volvo XC40 T5 Twin Engine stand at 262 hp. The electric motor is powered by a 10.7 kW Lithium-Ion battery pack, enabling the SUV with an electric-only range of 46 km.

The engine line-up of the Volvo XC40 currently consists of two diesel and three petrol engines. The new plug-in hybrid adds to this and will soon be followed by an all-electric variant which is to make its debut next year. The plug-in hybrid derivative of the XC40 Suv is the first of its kind to be based on the automakers' new CMA platform. All the other plug-in hybrid Volvo models, which includes the likes of XC90, XC60 and S90, are based on SPA (Scalable Product Architecture). The Volvo XC40 Plug-in hybrid comes with the automaker's all-new twin-clutch automatic transmission.

Volvo XC40 plug-in hybrid owners will be provided with 4.5 m charging cable with a three-pin plug as standard. On the payment of additional £50 (Rs, 4,427), fast charge cable as well. With the help of this, the battery on the XC40 can be charged in a matter of 2.5 hours. The standard three-pin cable will be able to juice up the batteries in 3.5 to 6 hours. The new iteration is available in four trim levels namely R-Design, R-Design Pro, Inscription and Inscription Pro.

Kristian Elvefors, Volvo Car UK’s Managing Director, said: “The introduction of the T5 Twin Engine brings our electrification programme to the heart of our model line-up, demonstrating our commitment to giving all our customers the best possible choice when it comes to powertrains that are both better for the environment and also practical for their lifestyles and driving requirements. The XC40 T5 Twin Engine is the first plug-in hybrid car in the premium compact SUV segment, and its technology brings real day-to-day cost benefits in terms of tax and fuel consumption.”