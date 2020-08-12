Volvo XC40 available with a whopping discount and Rs 1 lakh worth complimentary accessories

Customers not only get a big discount but also free accessories worth a lakh rupees with the petrol, R-design Volvo XC40 SUV. The offer is till stocks last with the dealers.

Volvo India has started its online bookings and sales. The company has now rolled out initiatives to boost sales. The company’s smallest car, the Volvo XC40, is now available with an irresistible offer. The BS6 SUV that was available earlier for Rs 39.90 in its R-design format is now available at a Rs 3 lakh discount. New price of the Volvo XC40 BS6 is now Rs 36.90 lakh. This price is valid only till stocks last. It can be seen more as a stock clearance sale. It is called the “Hassle-Free Offer”. It is being said that dealers have less stock of the car and hence one should hurry up and book one right away. Along with the car, customers also stand to get Rs 1 lakh worth free accessories. This offer is above the Rs 3 lakh discount.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Charles Frump, Volvo India’s MD says that the company wants to give customers a hassle-free buying experience. With this new offer, customers can rest assured of peaceful shopping experience. The Volvo XC40 R-design was recently introduced in the Indian market in its BS6 form. The car is loaded with features and available in a single trim. Basically, the Volvo will not only be the safest car in its category but also the most feature-rich. There is the City Safety feature which is radar-based, steering assist and more. Its competition includes the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and the likes.

Volvo too is shying away from diesel engines and hence there is only one petrol engine on offer. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine makes 190hp and 300Nm. An 8-speed automatic transmission sends power to the road. The Volvo right now boasts exclusivity rights in this segment based on its design and shape. Future Volvo cars in India will likely be hybrids or all-electrics. It could start with the all-new XC60.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.