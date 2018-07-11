Volvo XC40 new variants launching soon: What all you get on these new XC40s

Volvo launched the XC40 in India a few days back at an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and at such a price point, the luxury compact SUV gave the competition some genuine reasons to worry. The Volvo XC40 has been launched in India only in R-Design variant for now, while in international markets, it is being sold in a total of three variants. Now, a report on Team-BHP states that Volvo will launch the Momentum and Inscription variants of the XC40 in India next month. Out of these, while the Momentum will be the base trim, the Inscription will sit at the top of the variant chain. The new Volvo XC40 Momentum variant, being the entry-level trim will miss out features like wireless phone charging, touchscreen infotainment system, powered tailgate, heated seats and more that come on the R-Design trim. Also, the Momentum variant of the Volvo XC40 gets standard cruise control in comparison to adaptive cruise control on the R-Design trim.

Volvo XC40 new variant details, courtesy Team-BHP.com

On the other hand, the top end Volvo XC40 Inscription will come with additional features like a crystal gear knob along with metal tread plates with Inscription badge. In addition, electrically operated rear headrests and a charging point in the boot will also be offered. The Inscription trim will also have a different front grille design that will make it look different from its family members.

Watch our Volvo XC40 video review here:

All three variants of the Volvo XC40 get 18-inch alloy wheels but the design varies depending on the variant. The three trims get power from the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, twin-turbocharged diesel engine that is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. This engine is good for producing a maximum power output of 187 bhp while the peak torque output is rated at 400 Nm.

Volvo XC40 is one of the safest and feature-rich SUVs in the segment and the introduction of more variants, including a more affordable one should increase sales further. At the time of launch, Volvo Cars India announced that it has already received 100 bookings for the Volvo XC40, indicating an initial warm acceptance by the market. While the first impressions are quite positive, only time will tell how further does this baby Volvo go in India in terms of long-term sales volumes.

Image Source: Team-BHP.com