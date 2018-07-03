Volvo XC40 launching tomorrow in India: Volvo’s most affordable SUV to challenge Audi Q3, BMW X1

The new Volvo XC40 is set to be launched in India tomorrow as the company's most affordable SUV. The XC40 made its global debut in September last year and is already on sale in some global markets. The new Volvo XC40 will be positioned below the XC60 and is based on the company's Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform. Despite being the company's most affordable SUV, the good part is that the Volvo XC40 shares many features with its elder sibling XC60. That said, the car gets multiple driver-assist functions such as lane keep assist, semi-autonomous drive, cross traffic alert with rear collision warning and more. The SUV also gets Volvo City Safety that applies brakes automatically up to speeds of 60 kmph in order to prevent a collision from pedestrians, vehicles or anything else.

Watch our Volvo XC40 video review here:

The new Volvo XC40 will come with features like a panoramic sunroof, Harmon Kardon music system and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is also hill start and descent control on offer. In terms of convenience, the SUV gets features like two-zone climate control system, wireless charging and heated seats. The new Volvo XC40 sources power from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 187 bhp of power along with 400 Nm of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission along with an all-wheel drive system comes standard.

Volvo XC40 will primarily rival Audi Q3 and BMW X1.

The top speed of the SUV is pegged at 210 kmph. A petrol engine will also be on offer with the XC40 but at a later stage. The new Volvo XC40 will challenge the likes of Audi Q3, BMW X1 and the Mercedes GLA. The baby Volvo is expected to be priced in India at a price of about Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). More details to be out tomorrow, so stay tuned with us as we will come up with our LIVE blog to bring you instant updates straight from the launch event.