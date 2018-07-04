Volvo XC40 India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Images, Specifications, Features

The new Volvo XC40 will finally be launched in India in a couple of hours from now. The vehicle is in the headlines from the last few days as it is the Swedish manufacturer's most affordable SUV. The new Volvo XC40 comes based on the company's CMA platform that is has shared with its Chinese parent company Geely. It is only possible due to the new platform that the new Volvo XC40 carries its own distinct identity and it does not look like a XC60 or XC90 that has been shrunk. Volvo cars are always known for keeping it high when it comes to safety and the XC40 is no different either. The car is the first in the segment to have radar-based safety features.

Watch our Volvo XC40 video review here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Due to this, you get advanced safety functions like traction control, hill descent control, parking assist, lane assist, blind spot warning and more. On the inside, the new Volvo XC40 gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new Volvo XC40 is expected to be launched in India with a price tag close to Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will challenge the likes of Audi Q3, BMW X1 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA in the segment.

Also Read: Volvo XC40 launching today in India: Volvo’s most affordable SUV to challenge Audi Q3, BMW X1

