Volvo XC40 India Launch Live Updates: Prices, Images, Specifications, Features

The new Volvo XC40 will finally be launched in India in a couple of hours from now. The vehicle is in the headlines from the last few days as it is the Swedish manufacturer's most affordable SUV. The new Volvo XC40 comes based on the company's CMA platform that is has shared with its Chinese parent company Geely. It is only possible due to the new platform that the new Volvo XC40 carries its own distinct identity and it does not look like a XC60 or XC90 that has been shrunk. Volvo cars are always known for keeping it high when it comes to safety and the XC40 is no different either. The car is the first in the segment to have radar-based safety features.
Watch our Volvo XC40 video review here:
Due to this, you get advanced safety functions like traction control, hill descent control, parking assist, lane assist, blind spot warning and more. On the inside, the new Volvo XC40 gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The new Volvo XC40 is expected to be launched in India with a price tag close to Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV will challenge the likes of Audi Q3, BMW X1 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA in the segment.
The Volvo XC40 has landed on Indian soil with an aggressive price tag. The company has now displayed the car at the launch event and it looks appealing. The new Volvo XC40 gets the similar styling as its elder siblings XC60 and XC90. Check out the image of the new Volvo XC40 straight from the launch that is currently taking place in New Delhi.
The Volvo XC40 price in India has been announced as Rs 39.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and at this price point, the SUV is indeed a worthy deal and a tough contender in front of established players like Audi Q3, BMW X1 and the Mercedes GLA.
The new Volvo XC40 is taller and wider when compared to other players in the segment. The entry-level luxury SUV challenges the likes of Mercedes GLA, Audi Q3 and the BMW X1. The company is currently demonstrating this through graphics at the launch event which you can see below.
Volvo has big plans for electric mobility and announces that come next year and every Volvo car will have an electric variant. The company has also announced at the launch of XC40 that it aims to sell over 1 million electric vehicles globally by the year 2025. That shows Volvo is quite serious about electric mobility which is a good thing.
The new Volvo XC40, despite being Volvo's most affordable SUV does not fall short when it comes to having interesting and useful features. For instance, the SUV offers wireless charging facility along with a Harmon Kardon music system both of which are quite useful even in day to day scenarios.
The new Volvo XC40 will stand high on safety as well and despite being the company's smallest and most affordable SUV, it will pack in a lot of safety features. These features are radar-based and this has enabled Volvo to equip the SUV with features like lane keep assist, parking assist, blind sport warning and more.
One of the key reasons why the Volvo XC40 has been in the headlines is due to the fact that it is the company's most affordable SUV offering. Despite that, the SUV gets all the safety and convenience features that you would typically expect from a Volvo. This means that the Volvo XC40 has not seen a compromise anywhere.
Hey folks! Thank you for joining in. Volvo XC40 will be launched in India in a couple of hours from now and like always, we will bring you instant updates straight from the launch venue. So sit back and relax while enjoying the proceedings. Our team has already left for the launch venue.
The Volvo XC40 luxury SUV key ingredients include boron and six different types of alloys. These combined their individual properties in order to give the SUV all the required capabilities.
The new Volvo XC40 also gets wireless phone charging facility and it is one of its prime highlights when it comes to features. Having said that, you need not feel any communication disconnect anxiety if you own a Volvo XC40 and your phone is running out of juice.
The interiors of the Volvo XC40 look premium and despite being the company's most affordable SUV, the XC40 does not seem to have come with a compromise anywhere. The cabin gets leather upholstery and the steering wheel along with gear knob also come wrapped in high-quality leather.
The new Volvo XC40 gets multiple driving modes that go by the names Eco, Comfort, Off road and Dynamic. The SUV also gets hill descent control system so that you don't have a hard time in tackling the slopes and inclines. The layout of the screen looks quite decent too.
The new Volvo XC40 comes based on the company's CMA platform and is the first vehicle to have been underpinned by the said platform. The company says that the Volvo XC40 is ready for electrification as well.
The sale of entry-level SUVs will touch 6000 units in the year 2018 and Volvo India aims at taking the growth globally and in India as well. With this, the company looks quite optimistic about the performance of the XC40 not only in India but abroad as well.
Volvo says that the year 2017 has been good for the company as it registered an impressive growth of 28 percent. Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Car India has taken the center stage and he is sharing more information on the company's performance.
Volvo India has kick-started the proceedings at the Volvo XC40 launch. The stage is all set to welcome Volvo's new baby XC40 and price announcement will take place very soon. Our correspondent will share the updates and those will be updated here instantly. So, stay tuned with us as a lot more is coming up.
The new Volvo XC40 gets a 9-inch touchscreen sensus system and it is the same unit that comes on the XC60 and XC90. The system supports both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Besides, the baby Volvo also gets a Harmon Kardon music system and if you are an audiophile, you will surely going to have a good time inside the Volvo XC40.
The tail lamp design of the Volvo XC40 looks similar to that of its elder siblings. The tail lamps look modern with that vertical design and the company's name has been written in a 3D manner across the length of the bootlid.
Our team at the launch event has just informed that the Volvo XC40 launch proceedings will begin in a few minutes from now. The SUV is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will compete with the likes of BMW X1, Audi Q3, and Mercedes-Benz GLA.