Volvo XC40 goes fully electric: EV powertrain for compact SUV revealed

Volvo will be officially revealing their first-ever all-electric model in October which they claim will be the safest EV on the road. The first-ever all-electric Volvo will be based on the XC40 compact SUV. The XC40 will see major re-engineering for the EV model featuring its battery pack placed under the floor of the car and being driven by electric motors.

Volvo claims that while removing the internal combustion engine, its engineers were given a task to create the safest Volvo ever built. Engineers at Volvo state that their safety engineers had to completely redesign and reinforce the frontal structure in order to meet their high safety requirements.

Yes, some electric car fires have been reported after a crash when the battery pack gets punctured. Volvo says that it has engineered the battery pack of the XC40 EV with reinforcement and placed it inside a safety cage which consists of a frame of extruded aluminium and has been embedded in the middle of the car’s body structure. This has allowed for a built-in crumple zone around the battery. Volvo has also reinforced the front as well as the rear crash structure of the car.

Volvo has also developed a new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor for its electric vehicles. The software is scalable active safety system using radars, cameras and ultrasonic sensors and can be developed further towards the introduction of autonomous drive technology as well.

Volvo Cars recently announced that their entire range was electrified after offering hybridised versions of their entire model range. The fully electric XC40 will be fully revealed on October 16.