Volvo XC40 gets two new variants: Price and features explained

Swedish automaker Volvo has just expanded its Volvo XC40 line up in India with the launch of two more variants. The new trims go by the names Momentum and Inscription and these have been launched at respective prices of Rs 39.9 lakh and Rs 43.9 lakh. With the launch of the new Volvo XC40 Momentum and Inscription, the R-Design trim that was launched in India earlier gets costlier with its new price tag of Rs 42.9 lakh compared to its launch price of Rs 39.9 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, India). The deliveries of the new Volvo XC40 Momentum and Ibsccription variants will begin in India towards the end of this month. Volvo XC40 has received 200 bookings so far in India and that shows that the company's luxury compact SUV is off to a decent start. The mid-spec Volvo XC40 R-Design and the top end Inscription variants get features like wireless charging, a 12-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, 18-inch alloy wheels and the company's 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Watch our Volvo XC40 video review here:

Furthermore, the two trims get heated seats and powered tailgate. In addition to the features on the R-Design trim, the Inscription variant of the Volvo XC40 gets subtle changes on the exterior and interior, six-spoke diamond cut alloy wheels, crystal gear knob, charging point in the boot and electrically operated rear headrests. On the other hand, the Momentum variant being the most affordable of the lot misses out on all the aforementioned features except the infotainment system and the 18-inch alloy wheels. The Momentum trim gets a standard cruise control compared to the adaptive cruise control that comes on the R-Design trim.

Here is the complete variant wise price list of Volvo XC40 in India:

Volvo XC40 variant name Price (ex-showroom, India) Volvo XC40 Momentum Rs 39.9 lakh Volvo XC40 R-Design Rs 42.9 lakh Volvo XC40 Inscription Rs 43.9 lakh

Volvo XC40 Inscription rear

Commenting on the sales of Volvo XC40 in India, Charles Frump, Managing Director, Volvo Cars India said that it is a great beginning for the company and Volvo expects this to contribute considerably in achieving 10 percent segment share by the year 2020. The brand registered its best ever half-yearly sales in India from the period of January to June with 33 percent growth at 1,242 units compared to last year.