Volvo XC40 get top stars in Euro NCAP crash test: What makes this SUV safest in segment

The new Volvo XC40 that garnered over 200 bookings within just two weeks of its launch in India has received five stars in the Euro NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) crash test. In order to be specific, the Volvo XC40 scored 97 percent for adult occupant protection. This puts the XC40 in the top five safest cars tested by Euro NCAP in the last three years. Swedish automaker launched two new variants of the Volvo XC40 in India a few days back that go by the names Momentum and Inscription. While the new Volvo XC40 Momentum has been launched at a price of Rs 39.9 lakh, the Inscription trim will set you back by Rs 43.9 lakh. On the other hand, the R-Design trim that was launched on 4th July at an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lakh now sees a price revision with the new price tag at Rs 42.9 lakh. All prices being, ex-showroom.

The 5 star #VolvoXC40 scores 97% for adult occupant protection, putting it amongst the top five cars for this aspect of safety tested by #EuroNCAP in the last three years. Watch the full video here: https://t.co/9QUwGgrCDW #ForSaferCars pic.twitter.com/nqg5viWplJ — Euro NCAP (@EuroNCAP) July 18, 2018

Volvo XC40 comes with radar-based safety features that take the safety factor up a notch. The car gets multiple safety and driver assistance functions like semi-autonomous pilot assistance system, cross traffic alert with automatic braking and Run off-road protection and mitigation. Furthermore, the car also comes with a 360-degree camera so that the driver can keep a check on his surroundings while parking his or her car in tight spaces. In terms of convenience, the luxury compact SUV gets features like wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, LED mood lighting and more.

Powering the Volvo XC40 is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 187 bhp and 400 Nm. The gearbox is an eight-speed automatic unit that sends power to all the wheels. The newly launched Volvo XC40 can do 0 to 100 kmph in 7.2 seconds and the top speed is pegged at 211 kmph. The Volvo XC40 challenges the likes of Audi Q3, BMW X1 and the Mercedes-Benz GLA in the segment.