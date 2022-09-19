Volvo XC40 facelift launch on September 21; All details

The other SUV which is going to be launched on the same day is the Volvo XC90 facelift with the updated infotainment system.

Volvo cars India is all set to launch its XC40 facelift and the XC90 facelift in India on September 21. Here is the list of features we can expect from the new Volvo XC40 facelift.

As per some data leaked online, the upcoming Volvo XC40 facelift will come equipped with sharper LED headlamps, tweaked bumpers, frameless-grille, a 12.3-inch second-generation driver display, a crystal gear knob, two type-C ports in the front row along with updated interior theme and inserts.

The Volvo XC40 also gets an air-purifier, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with cross-traffic alert, active noise control multi-filter with AQI metre, auto-dimming ORVMs, touring tune for the chassis and wired Apple CarPlay. The SUV will run on new 18-inch alloy wheels.

As for the technology features, the Volvo XC40 comes with a parking climate control, which provides pre-ventilation and prolonged heating even after the car has been switched off. The driver can access this feature through the brand’s mobile application.

Talking about the engine specifications, the upcoming SUV will be powered by the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is able to produce a power output of 197bhp which is 7bhp more than the current one and 300 Nm of peak torque, while the motor is mated to a 48V mild-hybrid system. The SUV will be available in a single variant called the XC40 Ultimate B4 mild-hybrid.

The other SUV which is going to be launched on the same day is the Volvo XC90 facelift with the updated infotainment system. There are already some dealers taking bookings for these models and deliveries will begin once the prices are announced.

In contrast with the outgoing model, the VolvoXC40 facelift will lack drive mode switches, dual-tone colour options and Road Sign Information (RSI). The facelifted model will be available in five colour options- Crystal White, Fjord Blue, Fusion Red, Onyyx Black, and Sage Green.