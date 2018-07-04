Volvo XC40 launched in India at Rs 39.90 lakh: Top things to know about Volvo’s youngest SUV

Indian-arm of the Swedish automaker, Volvo Cars India has rolled out its youngest Volvo XC40 SUV in India and is priced at Rs 39.90 lakh (Ex-Showroom). New Volvo XC40 is available in India only in the top D4 R-Design diesel engine option and is also the first SUV to be based on Volvo's new Compact Modular Architecture platform (CMA). The new SUV from Volvo takes on the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Audi Q3 and here's the summary of features, specifications and dimensions of the Volvo XC40.

Top things to know about Volvo XC40:

1. Volvo XC40 is based on Volvo's new CMA platform that it shares with its Chinese parent Geely. The new platform has allowed the XC40 SUV to have its own identity and the SUV does not look like a shrunk version of its elder siblings Volvo XC60 or XC90 SUVs.

2. Volvo XC40 is rather priced in India at Rs 39.90 lakh(ex-showroom) and despite being a completely built unit (CBU). Volvo Cars India has an assembly unit which rolls out the Volvo XC90 and Volvo S90 SUVs.

3. Volvo XC40 is the tallest car in the segment. The SUV measures 4425 mm in length, 1863 mm in width and stands tall at 1652 mm. Volvo Xc40 has a wheelbase of 2702 mm and a decent ground clearance of 211 mm.

4. Interiors of Volvo XC40 are premium as one would expect at this price range and gets a different colour scheme that the XC60. The seats of the SUV are draped in leather and Alcantara fibre, white contrast stitching on the seats and on the gear lever.

5. At the centre of the dashboard lies the 9-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system that is where the dashboard will remind you that XC40 is a true Volvo Car. The touchscreen infotainment system supports Apple Car Play, Android Auto and in-built navigation. There is no Head-up display on the XC40, however, it features a digital instrument cluster screen that gives real-time driving data along with navigation.

6. For starters, Volvo XC40 will be sold only with the 2: diesel engine option. It gets the same engine block as on the Volvo S90, detuned to have a maximum power of 190 Hp and 400 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an 8-Speed automatic gearbox. Volvo says it will bring in petrol powered Volvo XC40 in India later.

7. Volvo XC40 gets 18-inch alloy wheels with Pirelli tyres as a standard offering.

8. Volvo XC40 is the first SUV in the segment to radar-based safety features. This has enabled Volvo to add safety features like lane assist, blind spot warning, emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. The SUV also gets multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill descent control and many others onboard safety systems. Volvo XC40 also gets auto park-in and park-out feature for easy parking.

Volvo XC40 comes to India within 8 months of its global unveil and will look to disrupt the fast-growing premium compact SUV segment in India. The SUV certainly will add to more volumes and increase profits for the Swedish carmaker in India.The company says that 90% of the sales in this segment is dominated by the diesel powered SUVs but is also looking to bring in petrol variants in future.