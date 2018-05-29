Volvo XC40 bookings open at Rs 5 lakh: Swedish compact SUV to launch in India on 4 July

Volvo Car India preparing to launch an all-new SUV in India. Volvo XC40 will be an entry-level SUV which is already on sale in international markets. We’ve already driven the new XC40, find a full detailed review of the car in the link below. The company expects all of its first lot of 200 units to be pre-booked before the launch with a host of features that will be unique to the XC40. Customers can reach out to Volvo dealers to pre-book their Volvo XC40. Bookings can be secured at the dealerships before the launch at Rs 500,000 as deposit.

Volvo XC40 SUV sits below the new generation Volvo XC60 that was launched in 2018. It follows the company's new design language and gets most of its styling cues from the XC60 and XC90 SUVs.

The new Volvo XC60 is based on a completely new platform compared to its elder siblings. Volvo XC40 is built on Volvo's new Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform which it shares with Chinese automaker Geely. The entry-level SUV will be a five-seater SUV with interiors and exteriors following Volvo's current design philosophy.

Volvo’s new XC40 SUV will be powered by a 2L diesel engine from the Volvo S90 but detuned to produce a maximum power of 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque. Globally, the XC40 also gets the Drive-E powertrain and a hybridised as well as a pure electric version will be added later. The XC40 will also be the first Volvo model to be available with Volvo Cars’ new 3-cylinder engine.

With the launch of Volvo XC40 in India, the company for the first time will have three global SUVs in its product line-up in India. We expect the local assembly of the XC40 to begin soon as well. The XC40 will take on the likes of BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3.