Volvo V90 Cross Country to launch tomorrow, here’s what makes it unlike any other car in India

Volvo Cars is set to launch the latest addition to its product lineup in India, the V90 Cross Country on 12th July. Although, the V90 is offered as an estate or station wagon internationally, in India it may be launched with a crossover body style with higher ground clearance, considering the popularity of SUVs in the country. It will be a station wagon that can deliver some off-road capabilities too. The crossover will be based on the S90, which is currently on sale in India, and will also share some design and features with the saloon. The V90 Cross Country will come with Thor's Hammer LED headlamps with DRLs (daytime running headlights), vertically positioned LED tail lamps, redesigned bumpers with a skid plate, black plastic cladding as well as brushed aluminium finished roof rails. In terms of space in side, the V90 Cross Country will boast of a 590-litre boot that can be further expanded.

While the S90 is a sleek looking saloon, the V90 Cross Country will carry a slightly sporty appeal. However, on the inside, the car will have luxury features such as Bowers & Wilkins audio system with a Sensus touchscreen display, leather seat upholstery, dual-tone colour theme in tan brown and black. The Volvo V90 Cross Country will be offered with 20-inch alloy wheels and a boot capacity that can be expanded to 1,526 litres for extra cargo.

It will be powered by a 2.0-litre D5 diesel engine that will produce 235 hp of power and will be paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It is the same engine that also powers the S90 in India, but for the V90, it will be tuned to deliver better off-road capabilities. It will also get four driving modes - Eco, Comfort, Dynamic and Rough Road as well as an all-wheel-drive system for off-road.

Comfort and convenience features include climate control, cruise control, rain sensing wipers and parking aids. The Volvo V90 Cross Country will also get standard safety equipment, including multiple airbags with a cut-off switch for passenger airbag, Emergency Brake Assist (EBS), Intelligent Driver Information System (IDIS) and hill start assist.

The V90 Cross Country will come to India as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit) and is expected to be priced around Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom). The recently introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) has had a positive effect on prices of luxury cars, bringing the tax percentage down significantly. Hence, the V90 Cross Country is likely to be priced cheaper than what it would have been before GST. Considering its body style, there's no direct competitor in India for the car right now but Volvo will hope to attract buyers from the sedan as well as the SUV segment.