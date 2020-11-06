Volvo V90 Cross Country removed from India website: Crossover-wagon now discontinued

The Volvo V90 Cross Country has been axed from the India offering. Whether it will return, or be updated is still to be seen. Volvo’s current lineup now consists of just four models.

By:November 6, 2020 2:13 PM
Volvo V90 Cross Country 2017 Discontinued IndiaVolvo V90 Cross Country 2017

The Volvo V90 Cross County has been removed from the official Volvo India website. Volvo Auto India has confirmed that the V90 Cross Country is no longer on sale in the Indian market. Volvo now currently only offers four models in India. The Volvo S90 is the only sedan available. While the SUV line up consists of the XC40, XC60 and the XC90, in addition to the XC90 Excellence with the plug-in hybrid twin-engine powertrain. The Volvo V90 Cross Country was launched in July 2017 in India. The V90 is the wagon version of the S90. The Cross Country model is cross over version of that which also offered an all-wheel-drive system.

While SUVs and crossover vehicles are highly popular in India. Estate or Station Wagons are not. The V90 Cross Country was the only station wagon on sale if one ignores the Audi RS6 Avant super wagon which was a performance car. Now, both those models are not on sale in the Indian market any longer. Volvo has not clarified if there will be an updated model of the V90 Cross Country being introduced in India, neither has Audi assured the return of the RS6 Avant with the latest-gen model.

The V90 Cross Country was powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine. The engine was capable of 232hp and 480Nm of torque. An 8-Speed automatic transmission was employed to channel the power to the front biased Haldex all-wheel-drive system. The V90 Cross Country came loaded with features like a heated steering wheel, self-levelling suspension with air-suspension at the rear, massage seats, ADAS radar-guided safety features and a lot more. However, it didn’t find many takers in the Indian market thanks to our SUV obsession.

Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020 FaceliftVolvo V90 Cross Country 2020 Facelift

2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country Facelift

Earlier this year in 2020, Volvo updated the S90, V90 and the V90 Cross Country models globally. These models are yet to arrive in India. The updates include new 48V mild-hybrid tech supplemented powertrains which would allow for 15% improvement in fuel efficiency. They also come equipped with wireless smartphone charging pads, USB-C charging ports, an Air purifier with PM 2.5 particle sensor, and an updated and claimed to be even better (if that’s even possible) Bowers and Wilkins sound system with a new Jazz Club sound simulator. There were many more updates to the models like using more renewable materials like tailored wool-blend seat covers in addition to some cosmetic updates. Whether Volvo will reintroduce the V90 Cross Country later remains to be seen. But it is likely that the S90 sedan will receive the updates in the near future.

