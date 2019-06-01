Volvo to use Varjo’s mixed reality application to develop future models and prototypes

When virtual or augmented reality headsets were introduced, the world went crazy and the manufacturers of these headsets, though did see the potential, the products flopped in the consumer market. It made people nauseous, and people eventually got bored with them very soon.

However, these headsets have potential in technology development which is why some of these companies who didn’t just cater to the consumer are still around today. Varjo, the Finnish manufacturer of high-end augmented reality headsets have gone out and created a mixed reality application with Volvo Cars. This application is said to be used to evaluate prototypes, designs and develop active safety technologies.

Varjo is a part of Volvo’s ‘Tech Fund’ venture capital that invests in high-potential technology start-ups. The application co-developed by the two Scandinavian companies have made it possible for the first time to drive a real car while wearing a mixed reality headset, seamlessly adding virtual elements or complete features that seem real to both the driver and the car’s sensors, for development purposes.

Varjo has launched the Varjo XR-1 headset which provides photorealistic mixed or virtual reality at a high-definition resolution which the manufacturer claims to be superior to anything else that is currently available. The company claims this will enable a reduction in development timeframes radically by creating the new ability to evaluate features and designs almost immediately. The XR-1 uses high-definition cameras to the headset and enables mixed reality. The application allows Volvo Cars designers and engineers to ‘drive’ future cars and evaluate all features in a simulation environment many years before they exist. The XR-1 can allow engineers at Volvo to develop and evaluate active safety solutions much easier.

The company displays the Varjo XR-1 headset and the application for Volvo in a demonstration at the Augmented Reality World Expo in Santa Clara, California. The companies have filed a patent for the application of the technology and is currently pending approval.