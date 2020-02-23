Volvo S90 and V90 facelift unveiled: To get new 48V mild-hybrid tech

Updated model-year versions of the S90 sedan and V90 wagon get even better looking and more efficient mild-hybrid engines, an improved Bowers and Wilkins sound system that we thought couldn’t get better, along with a few new features.

For the 2021 model year versions of the Volvo S90 and V90 models, Volvo has given the sedan and wagon models a makeover. Fo the V90, the update has been given to both the regular wagon model along with the V90 Cross Country version. Additionally, Volvo has also thrown in a few new toys in its other ’60’ models with new features.

Volvo has announced that the S90 and V90/V90 Cross Country models will be getting new 48-volt mild-hybrid engines options. Volvo claims that its mild-hybrid system translates to benefits of up to 15% in fuel savings. This makes all models in the Volvo range now available with electrified powertrains. Additionally, all cars based on Volvo’s SPA Scalable Product Architecture which are the 60 and 90 models will now get wireless charging, Advanced Air Cleaner with PM 2.5 particle sensor.

While we have experienced many latest Volvos the Bowers and Wilkins sound system was something that was unparalleled in the automotive world. Volvo claims that it has been improved as it now gets an upgraded amplifier, automatic vehicle noise cancellation and a new setting that mimics the sound of your favourite jazz club if the Gothenburg Concert Hall simulator setting isn’t your thing, then the Jazz Club setting might float your boat. Additionally, the interior will replace all 12-volt sockets in the 60 and 90 models with double USB-C charging ports for the rear passengers.

Sticking with the interior, Volvo has done away with all things leather as all 90 and 60 models will be leather-free. They will use a tailored wool blend seats, a material they introduced in the XC90 last year. This will be available in the top-spec models as well.

As for the exterior of the cars, they will feature new fog lamp designs, a new spoiler design, and a lower front bumper for a sportier appearance. The V90, however, will get bran new tail-lamp design with full LED-powered signature lighting and dynamic turn indicators. There be other refinement updates to the models along with new exterior colour options and alloy wheel designed to chose from.

For the Indian market, the S90 and the V90 Cross Country models are likely to be updated soon, Volvo currently assembles the S90, XC90 and the XC60 models in India. Therefor a timeline for the arrival of the new features and mild-hybrid tech is yet to be confirmed for our market.

