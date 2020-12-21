Volvo S60 video review: Specs, features, expected price

The Volvo S60 T4 will be launched in India within the first three months of 2021. While it might come in as a CBU initially, the plan is to have it assembled in the Indian facility at a later stage.

The new Volvo S60 is one good looking car. We got to give it to Volvo for that. The car not only impresses with its dynamic aggression but there is more to it. We recently happened to have a go at the yet-to-be launched new Volvo S60 petrol. Needless to say, we were mighty impressed. Not only is the design fresh and exciting but it also takes on the mighty BMW 3 Series, the dependable Mercedes-Benz C-Class as well as the Jaguar XE. The car will be launched in India within the first three months of 2021. While it might come in as a CBU initially, the plan is to have it assembled in the Indian facility at a later stage. The expected price is around Rs 50 lakh, ex-showroom and there could be just one version on offer. Here is what this entry-level luxury sedan has to offer.

First up, the new Volvo S60 has a cabin that is devoid of too many buttons. Volvo has added its Sensus touchscreen system here and the infotainment system controls most of car’s functions – airconditioning, drive modes and more. Speaking of drive modes, there is a scroll button that lets you select the same. There is Android Auto and Apple CarPlay on offer as well whereas the music needs are satisfied by a Harman system. Dual zone climate control is part of the package as well.

The 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine with start-stop functionality makes 190hp. There is an 8-speed automatic gearbox but unfortunately no paddle shifters. The car feels good as well as fun-to-drive. However how is the handling, rear seat space and ride quality? All these details are available on the video link below. Before you do that, hit the like button on our Youtube channel and subscribe to get all the updates.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.