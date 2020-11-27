Volvo S60 launch in March 2021: Bookings to open from January

The all-new Volvo S60 will be launched in March 2021 to rival the BMW 3 Series in India. The new-gen sedan will finally be introduced in India as a petrol-only model.

By:Updated: Nov 27, 2020 1:51 PM

The Volvo S60 sedan has been on sale internationally for quite a while. While we suspected its arrival in India since it arrived, Volvo India has finally confirmed its launch. The all-new Volvo S60 sedan will be launched in March 2021. The automaker will begin to accept bookings for its mid-size sedan in India from January 2021. The second-generation S60 was on sale in India, it was discontinued in 2018. As the automaker transitioned to its new-generation cars with a new design language, the S60 was the last car to be updated. The XC90, XC60, S90 and the XC40 are all on sale in India currently. The S60 sedan is the last new-gen Volvo to arrive in India.

The S60 in India will be offered as a petrol-only model and will be positioned below the S90 sedan. The S60 would rival the likes of the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-C-Class, Audi A4 and the Jaguar XF. The S60 would be offered with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine which is good for 190hp. The engine will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The S60 is based on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform which also underpins the XC60, XC90 and S90 models. Inside the cabin, the S60 will offer a cabin design that is familiar, as it borrows it form the XC60. It will feature a the Sensus Connect infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Volvo India currently assembles a few of its models in India. However, speaking Express Drives recently in an online interview, Jyoti Malhotra, Director (Sales & Marketing) Volvo Auto India (Cars) confirmed that the automaker plans to assemble all its products in the Indian market. Following the launch of the S60, Malhotra also confirmed that the brand will launch the XC40 Recharge all-electric vehicle in India as well.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Augmented reality-based TVS ARIVE app launched for Apache RR310, RTR 200 4V: Key features explained!

Augmented reality-based TVS ARIVE app launched for Apache RR310, RTR 200 4V: Key features explained!

Kia Sonet iMT review, road test: Sub-4m SUV with max features and convenience

Kia Sonet iMT review, road test: Sub-4m SUV with max features and convenience

Hyundai Bayon compact SUV teased: To replace i20 Active crossover

Hyundai Bayon compact SUV teased: To replace i20 Active crossover

Hero XPulse 200, Destini 125, Pleasure+ get smartphone connectivity: Price explained

Hero XPulse 200, Destini 125, Pleasure+ get smartphone connectivity: Price explained

Low downpayment and rate of interest on Yamaha FZ25: Details explained

Low downpayment and rate of interest on Yamaha FZ25: Details explained

Magenta to identify associates across India to deploy low-cost EV charging stations

Magenta to identify associates across India to deploy low-cost EV charging stations

India's favourite scooter turns 20! Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition launched

India's favourite scooter turns 20! Honda Activa 6G 20th Anniversary Edition launched

BattRE launches low-cost electric vehicle charging station for homes and shops

BattRE launches low-cost electric vehicle charging station for homes and shops

Piaggio set to begin Aprilia SXR 160 scooter's production: India launch soon

Piaggio set to begin Aprilia SXR 160 scooter's production: India launch soon

New 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift variants explained: Price, Specs, Features

New 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta facelift variants explained: Price, Specs, Features

Omega Seiki unveils smart electric three-wheeler range: Top speed, charging time & more details!

Omega Seiki unveils smart electric three-wheeler range: Top speed, charging time & more details!

First-ever CNG-powered JCB digger launched in India: Flexible fuel, cleaner emissions

First-ever CNG-powered JCB digger launched in India: Flexible fuel, cleaner emissions

BMW X5 M Competition launched: 600hp Super SUV priced at Rs 1.94 crore

BMW X5 M Competition launched: 600hp Super SUV priced at Rs 1.94 crore

Italian Dream Team: Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini limited edition revealed

Italian Dream Team: Ducati Diavel 1260 Lamborghini limited edition revealed

Remembering Diego Maradona: FIFA Player of the 20th Century and his love for cars

Remembering Diego Maradona: FIFA Player of the 20th Century and his love for cars

New Mahindra Thar scores big in Global NCAP crash tests: 4 stars make it the safest off-roader

New Mahindra Thar scores big in Global NCAP crash tests: 4 stars make it the safest off-roader

Formula E: Mahindra M7Electro debuts, Alex Lynn, Alexander Sims driver line-up confirmed

Formula E: Mahindra M7Electro debuts, Alex Lynn, Alexander Sims driver line-up confirmed

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Orange Ember and Metallo Silver: Bookings open from tomorrow

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Orange Ember and Metallo Silver: Bookings open from tomorrow

Honda City hatchback unveiled: To replace Jazz in certain markets

Honda City hatchback unveiled: To replace Jazz in certain markets

SMEV welcomes government’s push for EV chargers at fuel pumps: Highlights steps, challenges

SMEV welcomes government’s push for EV chargers at fuel pumps: Highlights steps, challenges