Volvo recalls over 50,000 vehicles for faulty airbags: One death reported

Volvo has recalled 54,000 S60 and S80 models in the US following a fatal incident. The death is reported to have been caused by a faulty airbag.

Volvo Cars has issued a recall of 54,000 vehicles in the United States of America. The recall is said to have been triggered following one death caused by faulty airbags. Volvo is recalling older-generation models the S80 and S60 manufactured between 2001-2003. The units being recalled are said to be ones sold or registered in high humidity regions and states in America. The recall is being initiated as Volvo claims that the driver side frontal air bag inflator may rupture. Following which metal fragments or shrapnel would be dispersed when the airbag is deployed.

US Road safety regulator — the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has confirmed that one person has suffered a fatal incident caused by the faulty airbag. The airbag was manufactured by the ZF Group and the part is question is the ZF/TRW FG2 twin driver airbag inflator with the 5AT-148N propellant. While essentially the airbag is not manufactured by Takata, but, nature and component which has been found faulty are said to perform in a similar manner. However, the NHTSA has said that the ZF/TRW inflators did not use ammonium nitrate to inflate the airbags.

Volvo has stated to the NHTSA that it will replace the inflators with a modern propellant and inflator system in all the recalled vehicles. However, the parts are expected to be only available by March.

The NHTSA has said that it has been working with Volvo on the same matter since August 2019. The US agency and Volvo are cohesively working to gather more information and reviewing the data. If the findings show the need for more vehicles fitted with the same inflator system to be recalled, it will do so, as required. It is reported that according to the NHTSA data, 13,800 of the recalled cars are still in use.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.