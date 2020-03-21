Volvo recalls 7 lakh cars worldwide: 1,891 cars affected in India

The issue pertains to the Autonomous Emergency Braking system wherein which it might not function in the intended fashion.

By:Published: March 21, 2020 8:30:32 AM

Volvo is on a global vehicle recall mission. More than seven lakh cars have been affected. The issue is about the Automatic Emergency Braking or AEB. A much-loved feature, this one automatically applies the brake if the sensors detect that there is a car ahead and the driver hasn’t pressed the pedal yet. Volvo says that the AEB might not work in the cars manufactured between November 2018 – March 2020. A software update will help fix this issue and owners of the affected cars will be notified from May 1, 2020 onwards. The Active Safety Domain Master software will be updated accordingly. Globally, the XC40, XC60, XC90, S60, S90, and V range have been recalled.

Volvo India too is recalling the cars. 1891 cars have been affected in India too. These include the V90 CC, S90, XC60, XC90, S60 and XC40. Dealers have already been sent notices on the same, however, customers might delay the operation because of the ongoing COVID19 pandemic. Speaking of which, Volvo India sales or production are not affected by the coronavirus. Volvo’s Chinese facility has now resumed full operations whereas its facilities in Sweden and the US will remain shut till April 14. There is a work-from-home culture and people have been given reduced working hours too.

“Our primary concerns are the health of our employees and the future of our business,” said Håkan Samuelsson, chief executive. “With the help of valuable supporting programs put in place by governments and authorities, we have been able to act quickly.”

Volvo India is mulling the launch of the all-new S60 by the end of this year.  The car is built on a new chassis and features hybrid powertrains. Apart from this, its entire range has now moved to BS6 petrol-only engines, a few days ago. Volvo has a plant in Chennai where they assemble a few of the vehicles for our market.

