Volvo launches 2024 XC60 Black Edition, starting at Rs 48,74,190

Volvo introduces Black Edition variant for the 2024 XC60 model. Enhancing the all over visual appearance it has glossy black logo and wordmark. This variant will roll on gloss-black 21-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. The body is covered with Black Onyx paint.

The XC60 black edition’s interior is designed with black headliner and a charcoal interior. It is also offering two seat upholstery options. Adding to the surfacing of the interior are contrasting mesh aluminium accents and the Orrefors crystal gears shift knob.

2024 Volvo XC60 Black variant powertrain

This black edition offers two powertrain options to choose from. First is B5 which comes with four-cylinder engine with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. It produces 244 bhp covering 96 km/hr in 4.5 seconds. Second option is the T8, a plug-in hybrid which produces 449 bhp and can cover 60 mph in just 4.5 seconds.

Both the powertrains options aim to offer smooth driving experience by combining efficiency and power that suits different choices.

Drawing the similarity from the S60 black edition which was launched in 2022, the XC60 Black edition gets a sophisticated look. Volvo rolled out only 450 S60 Black edition Sedan for 2022, though no such restrictions have been announced for 2024 XC60 Black Volvo.

All new Black variant is priced at Rs 48,74,190 (ex-showroom). It is expected to make its India debut in Q4 2023.