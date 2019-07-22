Volvo India recalls around 3,000 cars: Fire risk being cited as the reason

Volvo is recalling more than five lakh cars worldwide. The Geely-owned group says that the recalled cars were manufactured between 2014-2019. All these cars have a 2.0-litre diesel engine under the hood. The affected models include the erstwhile S80, the V40, V60, V70, XC60, XC90, the S60 and S90. Volvo says that there is a faulty engine component - a plastic intake manifold that might melt, deform and eventually a localised motor bay fire might occur. While no reported incidents have surfaced, Volvo clears the air that it has done its internal tests and these have ascertained the issue.

Volvo India too is under the recall radar. The company says that they have recalled less than 3,000 cars. Customers are being called as well as an email too is sent. Based on the part availability, the customer can fix an appointment and get his/her vehicle fixed. While the company didn't comment on the time required to fix a particular car, a source says that this usually could just be a couple of hours work. The customers aren't charged for this recall.

Volvo India recently began assembling few of its cars in the country. More than 60 per cent of the company's sales come in through the locally assembled models. The recalled models mostly have come in through the CBU route. Speaking of which, Volvo India's next big launch will be the 2020 S60. The launch has been pushed from later this year to sometime in 2020. It is likely to be assembled In India at the company's Bengaluru plant. The Volvo S60, the company claims, has been a very successful model here. The next-gen model will most likely have a plug-in hybrid version too. Expect a killer pricing, as Volvo India is known to price its models very competitively when compared to the locally-made competing cars.