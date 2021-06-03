Volvo India expands footprint with new Digital Technology Hub: Jonas Olsson appointed in-charge

Volvo has a new Digital Technology Hub in Bangalore which will help enable it to expand its digital footprint in India. Jonas Olsson has been appointed to spearhead the operation.

By:June 3, 2021 6:12 PM
Volvo XC40 R-Design

Volvo Car India has further expanded with a new Digital Technology Hub, in Bangaluru, Karnataka. Volvo has been expanding its presence in the Indian market and making its presence felt amongst its rivals from Germany and UK. Volvo inaugurated its spare parts warehouse in Mumbai and also initiated its CKD operations in Bangalore for its luxury cars in 2018. Locally manufactured models from Volvo are now being sold in the Indian market which allowed it to improve its presence in the market. It has also been at work to expand its dealer network to many parts of the country. The new Digital Technology Hub is the next phase of its plans to expand in the Indian market.

The new Digital Technology Hub is said to strengthen the Swedish automaker’s digital presence in India. Volvo Car India has appointed Jonas Olsson as the Head of the Digital Technology Hub. Olsson has assumed the role with immediate effect from June 1, 2021. He has spent his professional life as the Human Resource Director Region APAC and has been a part of the Group IT Leadership team. He has spent the last two decades working with the Volvo Group’s IT department, 15 of which were spent in India itself.

Jonas Olsson, Head of Digital Technology Hub, Volvo Car India

“Volvo Cars Digital serves Volvo Cars globally with IT services & solutions. We do this in collaboration with an ecosystem of partners, which enables us to act fast, stay agile and at all times provide excellence in our services. The India-operations would be a full-fledged delivery organization, which in collaboration with partners, will be an integral part of the digital deliveries, and support the overall vision and business objectives for Volvo Cars” said Jonas Olsson, Head of Digital Technology Hub, Volvo Car India.

Olsson is said to have played an instrumental role in leading the development of the Volvo Group’s IT-delivery centre. Volvo is looking to expand its digital footprint in the Indian market. Volvo states that it seeks to leverage the talent available in the country, by being an attractive and inclusive employer, offering the value proposition to contribute to the organization’s journey of creating the cars of tomorrow.

