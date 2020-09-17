Volvo, HDFC Bank announce up to 100% finance on ex-showroom price, extended warranty & more

Volvo Car India today introduced Volvo Car Financial Services in collaboration with HDFC Bank to enable buyers receive easy finance for a Volvo car of their choice.

Volvo Car India today introduced Volvo Car Financial Services in collaboration with HDFC Bank to make the acquisition of Volvo cars easier for its customers through flexible finance options. Under this collaboration, Volvo now offers finance of up to 100 percent of the ex-showroom price of the car which offering convenient repayment options, with no foreclosure charges under specific conditions. Loans can be availed for up to seven years.

There is also an option to finance insurance, extended warranty, service package and accessories. Volvo Car Financial Services allows a faster loan approval and a uniform processing fee.

Volvo Car Financial Services is an extension of the company’s people-centric approach that allows customers the ease of owning its cars. Volvo is confident that this partnership would certainly instill customer confidence in the brand even more, Volvo Car India Managing Director, Charles Frump said.

HDFC aims to provide not just convenience but an experience to customers availing of its range of products and services. To this end, this partnership is a win-win for all concerned as it offers customised and cost-effective offers to customers, HDFC Bank Country Head, Retail Lending, Arvind Kapil said.

Features of Volvo Car Financial Services:

o Finance up to 100% of ex-showroom price

o Zero foreclosure fee

o Finance on insurance

o Loan tenure up to 7 years

o Coverage for an extended warranty, service package, and accessories

o Balloon finance

o Step-up finance

o Bullet finance

Volvo Cars currently markets products through 25 dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR (South Delhi, West Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida), Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Pune, Raipur, Surat, Vishakhapatnam, and Vijayawada.

