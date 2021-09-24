Volvo EV interiors to be leather-free: New Iron Mark logo revealed

All future Volvo cars starting with the C40 Recharge will be leather-free, but not entirely vegan. Moving forward, the Swedish automaker will also now use a new and much simplified Iron Mark logo.

Volvo has been one of the automakers that is spearheading the sustainability and carbon-neutral move in the automotive industry. In that transition, by 2030, every new Volvo model that will be designed and manufactured would be a battery electric vehicle. Furthermore, Volvo has announced that for all its electric vehicles, the cabin will be completely leather-free.

Volvo’s first all-electric model, the XC40 Recharge is already in production, and on its way to India in early 2022. The first electric Volvo to be leather-free would be the new C40 Recharge. Volvo is making the move away from leather with claims of “taking an ethical stand for animal welfare in its fully electric cars”.

The move to go leather-free interiors is also driven by reducing the negative environmental impacts of cattle farming which also would help reduce deforestation. It is well known that Cattle Farming is one of the biggest contributors to global warming, contributing around 14% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Volvo is working on developing and finding alternative high-quality and sustainable materials to which are currently used in the wider car industry. By 2025, the Swedish automaker is aiming to have 25% of all materials used in its products be recycled and bio-based content. BY 2040, Volvo aims to be completely carbon neutral. Its supply chain is also expected to rely entirely on renewable energy by 2025.

Volvo would be looking to substitute the leather with materials like Nordico. Nordico textile is a material designed by Volvo which is made from recycled PET bottles and bio-attributed material from sustainable forests in Sweden and Finland, and corks recycled from the wine industry. Volvo believes this would set a new standard for premium interior design. Volvo claims to introduce this material in its next-generation models.

A point to be noted. Volvo does confirm that it will go leather-free, however, it does understand it is not entirely vegan. Some Volvo models will continue to offer wool blend options, however, they would be to be sourced responsibly. Volvo will pay close attention to ensure full traceability and animal welfare in its wool supply chain.

Additionally, Volvo would also reduce the use of residual products from livestock production found in plastics, rubber, lubricants and adhesives, either as part of the material or as a process chemical in the material’s production or treatment.

Volvo’s new Iron Mark logo

Many brands, not limited to the automotive industry, have recently been redesigning their logos. Recently brands like BMW, Mini, Nissan, Volkswagen and Kia to name a few have redesigned their brand logo. All of them follow a modern trend of simplified and minimal versions of their existing designs. These new brand emblems are said to works well when printed in 2D on as a 3D emblem. Silently, on all its digital platforms, Volvo has revised its brand logo as seen above. The new design follows that same trend as we see the old Iron Mark now featuring a simplified circle with the arrow on top, offset to the right with VOLVO lettering in the centre.

