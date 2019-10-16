Volvo electric vehicles to be branded as Recharge: Ambitious plans to be carbon neutral by 2040

As Volvo is planning to introduce its first all-electric model tomorrow with the new XC40, the manufacturer has announced that its all-electric and plug-in hybrid rage of cars will be branded as ‘Recharge’. Hence the XC40 Recharge will make its debut tomorrow and starting with the new all-electric model, Volvo will also calculate and publish the average lifecycle carbon footprint of each new model that it will introduce from here on out.

Volvo has also announced an ambitious plan to reduce its life-cycle carbon footprint per car by 40% between 2018 to 2025. In addition, the Swedish company also plans to be entire carbon neutral by 2040. The manufacturer is aiming to go beyond tail-pipe emissions as it is working towards electrification of its models along with managing carbon emissions down its supply chain through recycling and reusing materials.

Håkan Samuelsson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Volvo Cars said “We are transforming our company through concrete actions, not symbolic pledges. So at Volvo Cars, we will address what we control, which is both our operations and the tailpipe emissions of our cars. And we will address what we can influence, by calling on our suppliers and the energy sector to join us in aiming for a climate-neutral future.”

To achieve the ambitious targets that Volvo Cars is setting up for itself, the manufacturer is aiming to make 50% of its sales to all-electric models by 2025 which will in itself half its tail-pipe emissions per car. This is particularly a very ambitious project as the XC40 Recharge, Volvo’s first all-electric model is yet to reach the market, leaving a lot of unanswered questions like how it would be received, the charging infrastructure in various countries and other factors that affect the demand for electric vehicles in the present world of cars. From its current stage to halving its sales to electric is no easy feat.

In addition to electrification, Volvo plans to streamline its production and supply chain. Its short term plans are to achieve 25% reduction of CO2 emissions related to its global supply chain by 2025, a 25% share of recycled plastics in new Volvo cars by 2025 and a 25% reduction of carbon emissions generated by the company’s overall operations, including manufacturing and logistics.