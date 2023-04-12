Volvo delivers over 200 units of XC40 Recharge EV within six months: Details

Volvo has delivered over 200 units of the XC40 Recharge electric SUV in India within six months. This premium electric SUV is currently priced at Rs 56.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

Volvo Car India introduced its first EV, the XC40 Recharge, in July last year. Deliveries of the same began in November 2022 and within six months, the company has managed to deliver over 200 units of this electric SUV in the Indian market. The Volvo XC40 Recharge is locally assembled in India and is currently priced at Rs 56.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

Volvo XC40 Recharge: Battery, range and performance

The new Volvo XC40 Recharge features a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. It is claimed to offer a driving range of 418 km on a single charge (WLTP cycle). This electric SUV gets two electric motors that deliver a combined output of 402 bhp and 660 Nm peak torque. It can be charged from 0-80 percent in just 40 minutes with the help of a 150 kW DC fast charge.

Volvo XC40 Recharge: Features and rivals

In terms of features, the XC40 Recharge gets a new Android-based infotainment system with connected car tech, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging, level-2 ADAS and more. This Swedish luxury electric SUV takes on the likes of the MINI Cooper SE, Kia EV6, Audi e-tron, BMW i4, etc.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director of Volvo Car India said, “Delivery of the two hundredth XC40 Recharge is indeed a milestone. Even after Global supply chain disruptions had impacted deliveries our customers patiently waited for their cars which reflects their confidence in the Volvo brand. This milestone further strengthens our resolute towards becoming an all-electric company by 2030.”

