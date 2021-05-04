Volvo Cars revises prices in India: XC40, S90, XC90 to cost more by this much

volvo cars revises prices in india xc40 s90 xc90 xc60 to cost more by this much s60 sedan suv price in india new prices features ex showroom onroad images

Apart from the recently launched S60 sedan, Volvo Cars India has increased prices for its models. The hike in costs are said to be between Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh depending on the models.

Volvo Cars India has announced that it has increased prices for four of its models. In exclusion to the recently introduced S60 sedan, the price hike involves all three ‘XC’ branded SUVs and the S90 sedan. Effective as of May 3, 2021, the prices for the XC40, XC60 and XC90 along with the S60 have increased. The increase in cost range between Rs 1 lakh to Rs. 2 lakh depending on the model. The Indian arm of the Swedish automaker has stated that the hike has been due to the rising input costs in production and the weakening of the Indian currency. It also mentions that the last time Volvo increased the price of its models was way back in 2018.

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Cars India added that the automaker may even have to take another look at the prices and take further increase later in the year, depending on how input costs develop.

Volvo has also listed the newly revised ex-showroom prices for the selected models. These prices are effective as of May 3, 2021:

Volvo S90 D4 Inscription: Rs. 60,90,000

Volvo XC40 T4 R Design: Rs. 41,25,000

Volvo XC60 D5 Inscription: Rs. 60,90,000

Volvo XC90 D5 Inscription: Rs. 88,90,000

As mentioned before, the Volvo S60 T4 Inscription model sees no change to its current price. The sedan holds a price tag of Rs 45,90,000 (ex-showroom).

Volvo has recently introduced its first battery-electric vehicle to the Indian market — the Volvo XC40 Recharge. The BEV is expected to be launched around the festive season in October and will be a compact SUV that will rival the Mercedes-Benz EQC, Jaguar I-Pace and the upcoming Audi E-Tron twins in the luxury segment in India.

