Volvo Cars report sales of 59,154 units in November 2022

In the January-November 2022 period, Volvo Cars retail sales clocked 5,42,458 cars, down 14.5% when compared to the same period last year.

Volvo Cars India reported a sale of 59,154 units in November recording a 12% increase in comparison with the same month last year. As per a statement by the Swedish carmaker, the overall demand for the brand’s cars continue to remain robust, especially for its Recharge range of pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars.

Volvo Car India’s line of Recharge models like the XC40 Recharge represented 42.2% of the sales last month, whereas fully electric vehicles accounted for 19.7% of the total sales.

In the January-November 2022 period, Volvo Cars retail sales clocked 5,42,458 cars, down 14.5% when compared to the same period last year.

Talking about global numbers, the European sales number for Volvo in November 2022 reached 25,960 units which was up 15.8% compared to November 2021. Sales of its Recharge variants accounted for 67.2% of the total sales in the region during the month.

For the US, the sales numbers for the month reached 9,233, up 20.4% compared to the same month last year and Recharge models made up 29.9% of the total sales.

Sales in China declined by 6.2% in November to 12,580 cars compared to the same month last year, with Recharge models amounting to 8.9% of total sales.

Volvo Cars’ top-selling model for the month was the XC40 followed by the XC60. While the former recorded sales of 18,188 cars, the latter clocked in 15,586 units.