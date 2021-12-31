Volvo cars prices hiked by up to Rs 3 lakh: Check new vs old price list here

Volvo has increased the prices of its select SUVs and sedans in India. The price hike ranges between Rs 1 lakh – Rs 3 lakh, depending on the model and will be effective from January 1, 2022.

Volvo Cars India has announced a price hike for its select SUVs and sedans in the country. The Indian arm of this Swedish luxury car manufacturer has even revealed the new prices of its cars. Volvo has increased the ex-showroom prices of its select cars between Rs 1 lakh – Rs 3 lakh, depending on the model. The new prices will come into effect from January 1, 2022. Have a look at the new vs old price list of the Volvo cars currently on sale in India.

Model Current Price New Price Price Hike Volvo XC40 T4 R Design Rs 41.25 lakh Rs 43.25 lakh Rs 2 lakh Volvo XC60 B5 Inscription Rs 61.90 lakh Rs 63.50 lakh Rs 1.6 lakh Volvo S90 B5 Inscription Rs 61.90 lakh Rs 64.90 lakh Rs 3 lakh Volvo XC90 B6 Inscription Rs 89.90 lakh Rs 90.90 lakh Rs 1 lakh

As you can see in the above table, the Volvo XC90 B6 Inscription variant has received the least price hike of Rs 1 lakh while the recently launched S90 B5 Inscription petrol mild-hybrid has got a substantial increment of Rs 3 lakh, both ex-showroom. Moreover, the company hasn’t increased the prices of the S60 sedan and the plug-in hybrid XC90 T8 variant. According to Volvo, the rising input costs, a volatile forex situation, disrupted global supply chain due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and inflationary trends have led to price increment.

Commenting on the price hike, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “As with rest of the Indian auto industry, Volvo Car too has been impacted by rising input costs. Much as we would have wanted to maintain prices, the situation has left us with no other option but to share some of input costs increases with customers. While there is no change in the price of our luxury sedan S60 and our Plug-in hybrid XC90 T8, we are compelled to announce a price increase in all our other cars and SUVs ranging from one to three lakh.”

He further added, “This (new prices) would be effective January 1, 2022.” In other news, Volvo recently launched the facelifted version of the XC60 and the S90 mild-hybrid in India. Both these cars are powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 48V battery and KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) for better fuel efficiency. This engine develops 246 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. While the Volvo XC60 gets AWD, the S90 is an FWD car.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.