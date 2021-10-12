Volvo Cars offering lifetime parts warranty in India: Here’s the catch

If any component in your Volvo ever goes wonky due to a manufacturing fault, Volvo will fix it for free. Provided you don’t sell your car.

Volvo Cars India has introduced Customer Lifetime Parts Warranty. Volvo says that it is the first of its kind in the Indian market. Under the new scheme, once a vehicle’s standard warranty expires, any part that the customer purchases and installs at an authorized Volvo workshop will carry a lifetime warranty. The warranty will cover parts as well as labour. However, there is a catch. The warranty on the part while applicable from the date of purchase, but expires the day the ownership of the vehicle changes. Should the customer sell the vehicle, the warranty on the part will be null and void. The warranty scheme will be applicable on the purchase of Volvo Genuine parts at authorised Volvo workshops in India.

The Swedish automaker has rolled out the new customer lifetime parts warranty already. All customers who have purchased new Volvo Genuine parts as of October 1, 2021, are already receiving the benefits of the scheme.

“It is for the first time in India that such an initiative has been offered to the luxury customers. This is a unique offer in the automotive industry that gives the customer carefree and secure car ownership. In the unlikely event of customers requiring a part changed for their car, the company will give a lifetime warranty on the part. The warranty commences on the date of purchase of the part and will follow the combination of car and car owner. If the car has a new registered owner, the warranty will end.” said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

Volvo Cars has rolled out the new customer lifetime parts warranty in the hopes to “ensure carefree and secure car ownership experience”. Volvo claims that should any genuine Volvo p[art requires repair or replacement as a result of a material or manufacturing defect, it will be repaired free of charge to the customer by the authorised workshop.

The new scheme will be applicable across the Volvo model range which includes the XC40, XC60, XC90, S60 and S90. However, it must be noted that it only applies to parts that are found to be faulty or have a manufacturing defect. Volvo confirms that it does not apply to normal wear and tear of parts, consumables, batteries, accessories, and Software not associated with a hardware replacement. Additionally, the scheme is also not applicable on any part purchased under a new vehicle warranty, extended warranty, or goodwill warranty.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.