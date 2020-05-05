Volvo cars now on sale online: How to buy one

Volvo has launched an online platform for buying and after-sales services of its products for customers in India and partners with 3M for PPE kits for the workforce.

Volvo Cars India has announced that it is now offering an online platform for customers to book their vehicle service, and also for prospective buyers to book a new Volvo car from the comfort of their home. As a part of the ‘Volvo Contactless Program’, the Swedish automaker aims to provide a safe way to service and to buy a new Volvo model. Volvo owners can book their car services online with their nearest dealership. Additionally, a prospective buyer can also buy their car online through the interactive portal with digitised finance offers, online documentation and a contactless delivery. The feature can be availed through the manufacturer’s India website from the online buying tool.

Charles Frump – Managing Director, Volvo Car India said “Volvo Cars is always known for safety technology in our cars and now we have raised the bar in safety by taking measures to disinfect our dealer’s facility and test drive cars. I am confident that the Indian economy will spring back to its pace very soon with the measures taken by authorities.”

Volvo has also partnered with 3M to provide PPE kits and sanitisers at its dealerships. All Volvo dealership facilities are currently being disinfected and the workforce at all facilities are being provided with PPE kits and sanitisers. Both dealerships and demo cars will be disinfected using products supplied by 3M.

Additionally, Volvo will also offer customers with 3M kits that would help sanitise their vehicles. Products that will be offered include 3M™ Interior GermKleen which is claimed to help eliminate 99% microbes from a car’s interior surfaces including plastics and upholstery. 3M™ AC Vent Disinfectant that is said to kill 99.99% Antigens, and 3M™ Air Refresher that has deodorising properties and also can reduce microbial infections by 99%.

Volvo Cars India currently sells five models which include the XC90 flagship SUV, the S90 executive luxury sedan, the V90 Cross Country crossover executive wagon, the XC60 midsize SUV and the XC40 compact SUV. Volvo is expected to also launch the new S60 in India in 2020 that would complete its model offering line up for the market.

