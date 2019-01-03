Volvo Cars grows 30% driven by new products: Among fastest growing luxury brands in India!

Volvo Cars India has had a stellar 2018 in India reporting an almost exponential growth of 30% (YoY). In total 2,638 new Volvos made it to Indian roads indicative of the brand's growing penetration in the Indian market. Thanks to sales growth of this magnitude, as of now Volvo seems to be the fastest growing luxury car brand in India. Although it is fair to note that Jaguar Land Rover, who held the coveted spot as of last year is yet to release their numbers for the period under consideration.

Volvo XC40 India drive review: Enough reasons for BMW X1, Audi Q3 to worry

The SPA & CMA platform cars from the Swedish luxury brand have gained momentum in the market with healthy sales contributions coming from XC60, XC40, XC90 & S90. Although the luxury automotive market has been lukewarm, Volvo Cars were able to pull ahead with its product launches and dealer expansion.

.

Charles Frump, Managing Director - Volvo Car India shared, “2018 has been a fantastic year for Volvo Car India as we ended the year with yet another record sales. Volvo is on a roll here and I am very positive about the performance of our brand in this market. I would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers, dealer partners and my entire team that made 2018 a grand success. I am confident that 2019 will be a great year for Volvo Car India when we will turn our focus on company and dealer profitability.”

2018 Volvo XC60 review |Test Drive |Express Drives

Volvo made its way to the Indian Market more than a decade ago in 2007 and since then the brand has established itself for having some of the most progressive designs in the luxury space. In addition, the brand is known globally for manufacturing some of the safest cars on sale today with a vision to have zero deaths in a Volvo car by 2020. Volvo Cars currently sells cars through its dealerships in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR – South Delhi, West Delhi, Gurgaon & Noida, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Pune, Raipur, Surat, Vishakhapatnam and Vijayawada and is likely to grow it footprint as the days go by.