All Volvo cars upgraded to BS6: How you can buy yours at BS4 prices

Volvo Car India has announced that it has upgraded its entire range of vehicles to BS6 emission standard from February 2020. All models whether imported or assembled at its plant in India are now BS6 certified. Additionally, Volvo has also mentioned that till Match 31, the Swedish automaker will not be increasing prices for its models.

Charles Frump - Managing Director, Volvo Car India said; “The transition from BS4 to BS6 has been challenging, especially keeping in mind the industry’s performance in 2019. I am extremely proud of my team and our partners who have been relentless in making sure a smooth shift to BS6 well before the deadline. As a gesture to our customers owning an environment-friendly BS6 Volvo Car this financial year, we do not have any price increase for our BS6 certified cars till 31st March 2020”.

Volvo India currently sells the XC40, XC60 and XC90 in its SUV range. The S90 and the V90 Cross Country models are also on sale in India and all engines offered in these models from the Swedish automaker are now of BS6 emission standards. Volvo recently launched the 2020 XC40 compact luxury SUV with a BS6 compliant petrol engine and announced the discontinuation of its diesel offering in the segment. Volvo is also expected to launch the S60 sedan in India which sill sit below the S90 to rival the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3-Series, Audi A4 and the Jaguar XE. Like the XC40, the S60 is likely to be offered as a petrol only offering.