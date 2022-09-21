Volvo Car India targets to be all-electric by 2030, launches new mild-hybrid Volvo XC40 & XC90

Volvo Car India launched its latest range of petrol mild-hybrid cars in India, completing its transition to complete petrol mild-hybrids.

The new 2023 lineup includes the petrol mild-hybrid version of the company’s popular compact luxury SUV, the XC40. The other 2023 models launched today include – the luxury sedan S90, Volvo’s best-selling mid-size luxury SUV XC60 and the company’s flagship luxury SUV, XC90.

With these introductions, the company completes its transition to complete petrol mild-hybrids in sync with the company’s strategy of becoming an all-electric company by 2030.

The new petrol mild-hybrid Volvo XC40 is priced at Rs. 45,90,000 ex-showroom

With an updated 2.0 litre turbo-petrol engine, Volvo launched the XC40 with a festive offer of Rs 43,20,000 for a limited period. Powered by a 1969-cc engine paired with a 48-volt battery, the XC40 has touring chassis that ensures a smoother ride on bumpy roads. Paired to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, the powertrain produces 197hp and 300Nm torque, 7hp up from the previous model. An additional safety feature in the XC40 mild hybrid is the blind spot information system (BLIS) with cross-traffic alert.

Volvo XC40

The new Petrol mild-hybrid XC90 is priced at Rs. 94,90,000 ex-showroom

The new XC90 now features the intuitive, next-generation Android-based infotainment system with google services. The standard features of digital services giving access to google apps, other apps and services offering hands-free help with google assistant, and navigation through google maps are now available in the entire MY23 model range.

Volvo XC90

Other features in the XC40 include an advanced air-cleaner with PM 2.5 sensor, wired Apple CarPlay, 14-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, adaptive cruise control, pilot assist, lane keeping assist and collision mitigation support.

While the XC90 with a powertrain producing 200hp and 420Nm torque comes equipped with 19-speaker Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system.

The new petrol mild-hybrid Volvo S90 is priced at Rs. 66,90,000 ex-showroom and the new petrol mild-hybrid Volvo XC60 is priced at Rs. 65,90,000 ex-showroom.

The company also announced that customers of the 2023 petrol mild-hybrid model cars could additionally opt for a 3 years Volvo Service Package at Rs 75,000 plus applicable taxes.

Volvo established its presence in India in 2007 and has since then, worked intensively to market the Swedish brand in the country. Volvo Cars currently markets products through 25 dealerships across the country.