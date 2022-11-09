Volvo Car India starts delivery of locally assembled fully electric XC40 Recharge

Volvo’s first electric SUV garnered an overwhelming response from luxury car buyers in India, with the business registering online bookings of 150 cars within a few hours of starting bookings on July 27 .

Volvo Car India has commenced the delivery of its first locally assembled luxury electric SUV, XC40 Recharge . The company is assembling the cars in their facility based at Bangalore, Karnataka.

The XC40 Recharge has a phenomenal range of up to 418 kms on a single charge as per WLTP.

Jyoti Malhotra – Managing Director, Volvo Car India said, This delivery is historic as this not only marks the beginning of our journey towards becoming an all-electric car company by 2030 but also will be the first car which is being delivered under our ambitious Online Direct Sales model.

Malhotra added, “The response to the XC40 Recharge has been really encouraging with 150 car orders received online within 2 hours of opening booking.”

All XC40 Recharge owners will also get 2-year membership of the exclusive Tre Kronor program. Tre Kronor membership offers benefits and services designed exclusively for Volvo XC40 Recharge car owners, keeping their satisfaction and comfort in mind.

By 2030, the company wants to offer exclusively purely electric vehicles and phase out all vehicles with internal combustion engines, including hybrids. This is aligned with the Company’s worldwide climate plan, which aims to minimise the life cycle carbon footprint per car through tangible action on a consistent basis.