Volvo Car India announces price hike on select models: Check new vs old price list

Volvo Car India today announced a price hike for its petrol mild-hybrid models with immediate effect. The prices of the mild-hybrid variants of the Volvo XC40, XC60 & XC90 SUVs and the S90 luxury sedan have been increased by 1 percent to 2 percent. Volvo says that this upward price revision is a result of the increase in customs duty as announced in the recent budget.
Volvo car models: New vs old price list
|Make and model
|New price
|Old price
|Difference
|Volvo XC40
|Rs 46.40 lakh
|Rs 45.90 lakh
|Rs 50,000
|Volvo XC60
|Rs 67.50 lakh
|Rs 66.50 lakh
|Rs 1 lakh
|Volvo XC90
|Rs 98.50 lakh
|Rs 96.50 lakh
|Rs 2 lakh
|Volvo S90
|Rs 67.90 lakh
|Rs 66.90 lakh
|Rs 1 lakh
As one can see in the above table, post the latest price hike, the Volvo XC40 B4 mild-hybrid will cost Rs 46.40 lakh, the XC60 B5 mild-hybrid will retail at Rs 67.50 lakh, the S90 B5 mild-hybrid has been priced at Rs 67.90 lakh while the flagship XC90 B6 mild-hybrid will cost Rs 98.50 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.
Here’s what the company said:
Commenting on the announcement, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “The changes in customs duty as announced in the recent budget has resulted in an increase in input costs of our petrol mild-hybrid models. This has resulted in marginally increasing the price of our mild hybrids.”
