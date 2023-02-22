scorecardresearch

Volvo Car India announces price hike on select models: Check new vs old price list

Volvo has hiked the prices of its petrol-hybrid models, which include the XC40, XC60, XC90 SUVs and the S90 luxury sedan. Check out the new vs old price list of these Volvo cars here.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Volvo XC90
The Volvo XC90 has received the maximum price hike of Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom)

Volvo Car India today announced a price hike for its petrol mild-hybrid models with immediate effect. The prices of the mild-hybrid variants of the Volvo XC40, XC60 & XC90 SUVs and the S90 luxury sedan have been increased by 1 percent to 2 percent. Volvo says that this upward price revision is a result of the increase in customs duty as announced in the recent budget.

volvo s90

Volvo car models: New vs old price list

Make and modelNew priceOld price Difference
Volvo XC40Rs 46.40 lakhRs 45.90 lakhRs 50,000
Volvo XC60Rs 67.50 lakhRs 66.50 lakhRs 1 lakh
Volvo XC90Rs 98.50 lakhRs 96.50 lakhRs 2 lakh
Volvo S90Rs 67.90 lakhRs 66.90 lakhRs 1 lakh

As one can see in the above table, post the latest price hike, the Volvo XC40 B4 mild-hybrid will cost Rs 46.40 lakh, the XC60 B5 mild-hybrid will retail at Rs 67.50 lakh, the S90 B5 mild-hybrid has been priced at Rs 67.90 lakh while the flagship XC90 B6 mild-hybrid will cost Rs 98.50 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Here’s what the company said: 

Commenting on the announcement, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “The changes in customs duty as announced in the recent budget has resulted in an increase in input costs of our petrol mild-hybrid models. This has resulted in marginally increasing the price of our mild hybrids.”

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 13:32 IST