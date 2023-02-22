Volvo Car India announces price hike on select models: Check new vs old price list

Volvo has hiked the prices of its petrol-hybrid models, which include the XC40, XC60, XC90 SUVs and the S90 luxury sedan. Check out the new vs old price list of these Volvo cars here.

Volvo Car India today announced a price hike for its petrol mild-hybrid models with immediate effect. The prices of the mild-hybrid variants of the Volvo XC40, XC60 & XC90 SUVs and the S90 luxury sedan have been increased by 1 percent to 2 percent. Volvo says that this upward price revision is a result of the increase in customs duty as announced in the recent budget.

Volvo car models: New vs old price list

Make and model New price Old price Difference Volvo XC40 Rs 46.40 lakh Rs 45.90 lakh Rs 50,000 Volvo XC60 Rs 67.50 lakh Rs 66.50 lakh Rs 1 lakh Volvo XC90 Rs 98.50 lakh Rs 96.50 lakh Rs 2 lakh Volvo S90 Rs 67.90 lakh Rs 66.90 lakh Rs 1 lakh

As one can see in the above table, post the latest price hike, the Volvo XC40 B4 mild-hybrid will cost Rs 46.40 lakh, the XC60 B5 mild-hybrid will retail at Rs 67.50 lakh, the S90 B5 mild-hybrid has been priced at Rs 67.90 lakh while the flagship XC90 B6 mild-hybrid will cost Rs 98.50 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

Here’s what the company said:

Commenting on the announcement, Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “The changes in customs duty as announced in the recent budget has resulted in an increase in input costs of our petrol mild-hybrid models. This has resulted in marginally increasing the price of our mild hybrids.”

