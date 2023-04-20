Volvo Car celebrates its 96th anniversary

Volvo was also the first manufacturer to fit three-point safety belts as standard equipment in its cars, from 1963.

Volvo Cars globally is marking nearly a century of operations and celebrating its 96th anniversary. Led by Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra, employees of Volvo Car India drove a fleet of Volvo cars on the roads of Delhi NCR including their all-electric model XC40 Recharge.

On this occasion, Volvo Cars is looking back at the brand’s greatest contribution to the global automobile industry, the invention of the three-point seat belt. The three-point seatbelt was created by Volvo in 1959 and in the greater interest of all, the company made the patent available for other manufacturers, to benefit from. Volvo was also the first manufacturer to fit three-point safety belts as standard equipment in its cars, from 1963.

“This is the inspiration behind our drive today. 96 years has been a long journey and today as we stand on the cusp of becoming an all-electric company by 2030 we in India commit ourselves to even higher levels of customer satisfaction” said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director Volvo Car India.

Last year, Volvo launched its first all-electric vehicle, the XC40 Recharge in India and planned to unveil its second electric vehicle, the C40 Recharge, this year. Volvo Car India is committed to introducing a new all-electric model every year commencing from XC40 Recharge. Globally the company has announced that by 2030 Volvo will produce only electric cars.

Volvo aims to emphasise on reducing carbon emissions from all their cars by using a catalytic converter in future cars, which converts the carbon monoxide produced by the combustion process into carbon dioxide. Volvo is using recycled ocean waste plastic in their cars.