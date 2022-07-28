Volvo C40 Recharge India launch in 2023: All you need to know

The all-new Volvo C40 Recharge electric coupe SUV will be launched in India in 2023. It will be Volvo’s second electric offering for the Indian market after the recently launched XC40 Recharge.

Volvo Car India recently launched its first electric SUV, XC40 Recharge, in the country. During the same launch event, the company officially confirmed that its second electric offering in India will be the C40 Recharge and it will be launched sometime next year. Here’s all you need to know about the new Volvo C40 Recharge electric coupe SUV.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Design and Platform

The new Volvo C40 Recharge is a coupe version of the XC40 Recharge electric SUV. Built on the same Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform, both these EVs have a lot of things in common. The front profile of both these electric SUVs is identical. However, at the side, the C40 has a sloping roofline while at the rear, it gets new LED taillamps and a spoiler.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Electric Powertrain

Volvo C40 Recharge is available with a single motor & a dual motor set-up in the global markets and the latter should come to India as it’s identical to the XC40 Recharge. It gets two electric motors that deliver a combined output of 402 bhp and 660 Nm of torque. This coupe e-SUV features a 78kWh battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 420 km on a single charge.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Launch Date and Price

The new Volvo C40 Recharge will be launched in India next year, i.e. in 2023. It is expected to be priced around the Rs 60 lakh mark, ex-showroom, provided the company assembles it in India, just like the XC40 Recharge. Upon launch, it will rival the likes of the BMW i4, Mini Cooper SE, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and others.

