Volvo C40 Recharge EV makes India debut: Price reveal in August

The all-new Volvo C40 Recharge EV has made its India debut ahead of the official launch which will take place in August 2023. This coupe electric SUV is claimed to offer a range of 530 km per charge.

Volvo has introduced its new all-electric offering for the Indian market. The Volvo C40 Recharge recently made its India debut ahead of an official launch that will take place in August 2023. It will be the company’s second EV in the country after the XC40 Recharge electric SUV.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Design and features

The Volvo C40 Recharge is a coupe version of the standard XC40 Recharge electric SUV. Both are based on the company’s Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) platform. The C40 Recharge features a 9.0-inch vertical touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, a 13-speaker Harmon Kardon music system, a panoramic sunroof, ADAS and more.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Powertrain details

The India-spec Volvo C40 Recharge EV will feature a 78 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is claimed to offer a driving range of 530 km per charge. This electric SUV gets two electric motors that deliver a combined power output of 402 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. It is claimed to be charged from 0-100 percent in just 33 minutes with the help of a 150 kW DC fast charger.

Volvo C40 Recharge: Price and competition

The prices of the new Volvo C40 Recharge coupe electric SUV will be revealed in August this year. Bookings will begin around the same time while the deliveries are likely to commence by September 2023. It will charge a slight premium over the Volvo XC40 Recharge which currently retails for Rs 56.90 lakh, ex-showroom. The C40 will take on the likes of the BMW i4, Mini Cooper SE, etc.

